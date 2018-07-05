July 4th TV Specials: What Channels and When to Watch

July 4th is here and there are plenty of TV specials on the mark the special occasions.

There are three major specials airing this year: NBC‘s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, PBS‘ A Capitol Fourth and Hallmark’s Fourth of July at the White House.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New York City-based Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular begins at 8 p.m. ET and will feature 75,000 shells, making it Macy’s largest firework display since 2000.

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Ricky Martin are all slated to perform at during the broadcast.

Clarkson has a particularly special role in the night’s festivities. She will perform a new version of “God Bless America” accompanied by the West Point Band and Glee Club. The performance will be set in front of the “Golden Mile” portion of the fireworks display, which is described as “golden-hued effects for a mile across the East River.”

The West Point Band and Glee Club will also perform “Stars & Stripes Forever” and “The Star Spangled Banner” during the broadcast.

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, who are both known for American Ninja Warrior, will host the event, with is slated to run until 10 p.m. ET.

PBS’ A Capitol Fourth also begins at 8 p.m. ET, and will be hosted by John Stamos.

A variety of performers will appear on the Capitol Building lawn in Washington D.C., including The Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffet, Pentatonix, The Temptations, Luke Combs, Andy Grammer, Lauren Alaina, Chita Rivera, Kyla Jade, CeCe Winans, Joshua Bell, and National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Jack Everly.

Special aspects of the show include Stamos reuniting with the Beach Boys for a performance and Buffet being joined by the cast of the Broadway musical Escape To Margaritaville.

“You can’t get more patriotic than this!” Stamos said in a release. “I’m excited to carry on this July 4th TV tradition for the American people and especially proud to honor our veterans. You don’t want to miss it!”

After all that, the show will end with what is being billed as “the greatest display of fireworks in the nation.” The entire display is intended to wrap up at 9:30 p.m. ET.

As for the Hallmark broadcast from the White House, it will begin at 8 p.m. Et and end at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Fourth of July at the White House has a smaller roster of acts. Sara Evans, Jax and Jonny Brens and Lola Astanova will perform on the broadcast.

That event will also end in the fireworks display at the National Mall.