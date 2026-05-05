Friends’ 5 Most Memorable Supporting Characters Who Were in Fewer Than 5 Episodes, Ranked

One of the greatest sitcoms of all time, Friends is iconic and completely timeless, still maintaining a huge fanbase today. Over the course of ten seasons, we follow a group of friends living and growing up in New York City, and of course, as they gain life experience, several important figures come and go along the way. The main cast left a lasting mark, but who doesn’t remember Janice (Maggie Wheeler), Gunther (James Michael Tyler), Mike (Paul Rudd), or Richard (Tom Selleck), for example? Many episodes are made special by characters like these, who enter the story and shift the dynamic.

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And with a very specific narrative purpose, some of them stand out even more. There have been many over the years, but it’s possible to narrow it down to a select group of these supporting characters and see which ones managed to leave a strong impression with very little screen time. Here are the 5 most unforgettable ones.

5) Parker

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Appearing in two episodes in Season 8, Parker (Alec Baldwin) is one of many quick-hit characters in Friends who still manages to stand apart. That’s mostly because he’s basically a walking joke pushed to the absolute limit. His entire appeal comes from an overwhelming level of optimism — the kind of person who can’t say a single sentence without being extremely excited about absolutely everything. And this actually works well in the context of his role as Phoebe’s (Lisa Kudrow) boyfriend, after they meet at a dry cleaner.

At first, Parker comes off as an interesting contrast to the group’s usual cynicism. To him, everything is amazing and incredible, but that’s what eventually turns into the problem. He never adjusts his tone, never reads discomfort, and never really responds to boundaries, which slowly breaks down his relationship with Phoebe. In the end, he’s remembered more as a real test of patience. And compared to other supporting characters on this list, his overall impact is relatively small.

4) Will Colbert

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A single Season 8 episode was all it took for Will Colbert (Brad Pitt) to make his mark. Even today, he remains one of the most memorable appearances in Friends, not just because of the actor behind him, but because he’s used to spark conflict and elevate the entire dynamic of the episode. A high school friend of Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica (Courteney Cox), he shows up at Thanksgiving dinner and starts throwing subtle jabs at Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), revealing that he and Ross were part of an “I Hate Rachel Green Club” back in school, due to how she treated them at the time.

From there, the episode leans into that idea and pushes it to an exaggerated, almost ridiculous level in a way that fits the show’s style of humor. It’s simple, but effective: the entire story is built around a petty grudge that never really went away. Will works as a narrative device designed to unlock a specific tension in the group, so that’s what makes him more memorable than someone like Parker, for example. He may not have depth beyond the episode, but the situation he creates is remarkable.

3) Susie Moss

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In Season 2, right after the Super Bowl, Chandler (Matthew Perry) runs into someone from his past: his former classmate Susie Moss (Julia Roberts). Even though she only appears in a single episode, what sets her apart is how central she is to the structure of the story, because the entire episode basically depends on her. At first, she seems like a casual assistant on a film set who reconnects with Chandler and shows romantic interest in him. But the episode flips that expectation with a twist: Susie is actually setting him up as part of a carefully planned revenge.

The simple fact that it’s Roberts in the role is already a huge plus, but when you add the reason behind her role, it’s on another level: the episode is designed around her, not just featuring her. At the same time, that also defines her limit, because once the twist lands and the story is resolved, there’s nowhere else for her to go. But that’s fine, since her entire purpose is delivering one of the most satisfying and tightly constructed episodes in Friends.

2) Eddie Menuek

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Here you start getting into a slightly higher tier, because Eddie Menuek (Adam Goldberg) appears across three Season 2 episodes and manages to totally shift the tone of the show. At first, he’s just a replacement roommate Chandler finds after Joey (Matt LeBlanc) moves out, but things spiral into chaos. Right away, we understand he doesn’t share any habits with Chandler and doesn’t understand the basic dynamics of the apartment. But from there, he gradually becomes more unhinged, forgetting conversations, inventing events that never happened, acting paranoid, and even invading personal space.

Eddie exists to shake up the dynamic between Chandler and Joey, so much so that when he’s kicked out, he refuses to accept it, insists nothing is wrong, and acts as if he’s still part of the apartment. In short, he has continuity, stands out through increasingly unpredictable behavior, and functions as a disruptive force in the storyline. He’s exactly the kind of character that sticks in your mind when you think about Friends‘ more unusual supporting roles.

1) Amy Green

Image courtesy of NBC

Introduced in Seasons 9 and 10, the selfish Amy Green (Christina Applegate) first shows up unexpectedly during Thanksgiving, and later returns in a storyline where she’s tested on whether she can actually handle responsibility. And the character is iconic since she’s someone completely self-centered, with no filter and no real awareness of how she affects the people around her. That is enough to create instant friction with her sister Rachel, with much of the humor coming from her reactions to Amy’s outrageous behavior.

The thing is that Amy is clueless in a very specific way: she misreads situations, barely recognizes people she should know, and always shifts conversations back to herself. Even her interest in Emma reads less like genuine care and more like it’s all about what it means for her. And when she comes back to babysit her niece, that pattern continues: she’s impulsive, inappropriate, and unprepared for basic childcare. So what she does in the series is enter, destabilize every room she’s in, and exit, but not without leaving enough chaos behind.

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