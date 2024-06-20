Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years Sets Season 2 Premiere Date on Paramount+

SpongeBob SquarePants turns 25 in July, but Nickelodeon is headed back to Kamp Koral for more nautical nonsense from the yellow fellow's early years. Paramount+ announced today that Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, which chronicles the adventures of a 10-year-old SpongeBob, will return for season 2 on Wednesday, July 10th. Just in time for summer camp, all 13 new episodes of the second season will be available for binge-watching alongside the 26-episode first season (watch here on Paramount+).

Kamp Koral season 2 sees SpongeBob and all his friends — Patrick, Sandy, and Squidward — return to their summer sleepaway camp in the Kelp Forest for "another spirited summer of fun," according to the official synopsis. "Camp activities include staying up all night, monster lessons, digging up a prehistoric creature and having the best summer ever."

In other Bikini Bottom news, Paramount+ announced SpongeBob season 13 and the first season of spinoff The Patrick Star Show will both premiere on the streamer alongside Kamp Koral season 2 on July 10th. The new season will premiere in the lead up to the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants, which surfaced on Nickelodeon on July 17th, 1999.

As part of a year-long celebration across Nickelodeon and Paramount+, the streamer will commemorate SpongeBob's anniversary starting July 1st with a refreshed SpongeBob Universe collection and new character-themed episode carousels, a SpongeBob-themed takeover on the Paramount+ app loading screen, new SpongeBob character profile avatars, and more.

SpongeBob SquarePants season 13 (2020-2023), The Patrick Star Show season 1, and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years season 2 join a lineup of SpongeBob content already available on Paramount+, including SpongeBob SquarePants seasons 1-12, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, 'Twas the Night Before SpongeMas, and The Tidal Zone: SpongeBob Universe Special.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years features the voices of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) who reprise their iconic roles. Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) return as Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

