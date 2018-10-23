Kanye West Shares Artwork of Himself and Kim Kardashian Drawn ‘Rick and Morty’ Style

Hip-hop artist Kanye West shared on Twitter artwork of himself and wife Kim Kardashian drawn in the style of Adult Swim’s hit animated show Rick and Morty.

The artwork shows West with Rick’s portal gun walking through a portal hand-in-hand with Kardashian.

The artwork apparently stems from a text conversation between West and Kardashian. West also shared a screenshot of that conversation with additional artwork. In it, he asks Kardashian, “May I take you to another galaxy.”

That tweet has since been deleted.

Rick and Morty follows disgruntled super scientist Rick Sanchez and his hapless grandson Morty Smith on their wild sci-fi misadventures. After a long wait for word of a new season, Adult Swim put in an order for 70 new episodes of Rick and Morty. According to series co-creator Justin Roiland, that big episode order should put an end to long delays between season of the show.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” Roiland shared with Polygon. “[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

“It’s exciting, it’s a little surreal,” Roiland said. “Even just being in the writer’s room for half the day every day this week, the ideas are … it’s going to be great.”

The first three seasons of Rick and Morty are now available on DVD. Production on the fourth season is underway. Adult Swim has not announced a premiere date.

Are you excited about new episodes of Rick and Morty? What do you think of Kanye West‘s Rick and Morty fan art? Let us know how you feel in the comments.