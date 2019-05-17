Kanye West Officially Offered His Own Rick and Morty Episode

Kanye West is a Rick and Morty fan, and has not been shy about letting the world know it. In fact, Kanye was one of the loudest and proudest voices celebrating Rick and Morty‘s renewal when it was announced that acclaimed Adult Swim animated series will be continuing for several more seasons.

Now Rick and Morty season 4 has a release date, making the show’s return all the more real. What’s also becoming real is Kanye’s fanboy wish: yes, Kanye West has been officially offered a Rick and Morty episode dedicated to his favorite topic: Kanye West.

Rick and Morty creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland were at the WarnerMedia upfronts to announce season 4 this week. While there they were asked (via Blast) about Kanye West, and were equally not shy about their praise of the musician:

“We f**king love Kanye, man. He’s a kindred spirit… If that guy had the support to do all the ideas he has in his head, it would be Elon Musk 2.0.”

Dan Harmon was the one who made the official offer to Kanye, saying: “I’m giving him an episode, I’m making it official. We have 70, he can have one. Kanye, you can have an episode.”

Kanye West has penetrated the adult animated series zeitgeist several times over the years – either as a notable guest star (The Cleveland Show) or as the butt of the joke (South Park). It’s hard to imagine how Rick and Morty would treat the subject of Ye, but given Roiland and Harmon’s enthusiam for the pop-culture icon, it seems as though the show would have fun with Kanye, rather than make fun of Kanye. The great thing is that within the crazy multiverse world of the show, there are literally infinite number of ways for Roiland and Harmon to play with Kanye West’s image and persona.

As Dan Harmon eludes to in his quote: Rick and Morty has been picked up for 70 additional episodes, presumably over up to seven additional seasons (10 episodes per season). That has made fans extremely happy, as there was some doubt about whether Harmon and Roiland would be able to come to terms with Adult Swim about continuing the show at all.

Here’s what Roiland has said about the future of Rick and Morty:

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” Roiland shared with Polygon. “[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

Are you excited about the return of Rick and Morty in November? Let us know in the comments! The first three seasons of Rick and Morty and available on Hulu and On Demand.