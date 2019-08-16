Karl Urban Doesn’t Look Right in New The Boys Season 2 Photo

We’re less than a month removed from the premiere of the violent and hilarious superhero satire series The Boys, but the team behind Amazon Studios‘ hit show is already hard at work on Season 2. With filming underway on the new episodes, the stars of the show are offering fans teases of the bloody and boisterous action we’ll get to see.

Billy Butcher actor Karl Urban was left in a precarious spot at the end of Season 1, and it seems like The Boys will waste no time in getting him back in the thick of things. Urban recently shared a set photo of Butcher getting his hands (and face) dirty. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, Butcher wastes no time getting bloody, that’s for sure. We can’t wait to see what kind of mayhem he gets into next, especially after that epic reveal with Homelander at the end of Season 1.

Executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg recently revealed new details about the Season 2 premiere, making everyone jealous with the news that they’ve already seen the episode. They also teased that new season will be bigger, better, and bloodier than the first.

“They already have more resources for the second season,” Rogen said during an interview with Collider. “They’re adding more characters, the scope of the show organically grows as the show continues. We just watched, actually, the first episode of the second season this week. It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be.”

Goldberg also praised Season 2 of The Boys, explaining that it’s “definitely better than the first season” and that “immediately, it just looks a bit better, feels bigger, the actors all know what they’re doing.”

Added Rogen, “With a show like The Boys, especially, where the tone is so unique, for the actors to be able to watch the show and to see like, ‘Oh, that’s what it is.’ It allows them to come back completely locked into it,” said Rogen.

The Boys Season 1 is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Season 2 does not yet have a release date.