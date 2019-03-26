‘Riverdale’ Spinoff ‘Katy Keene’ Casts Two More Lead Roles

Between Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the world of Archie Comics is making its way onto the small screen in some pretty unique ways. And now, we know the latest two actors who will be helping continue to bring that world to life.

Deadline is reporting that Zane Holtz and Katherine LaNasa have both been cast in The CW‘s upcoming Katy Keene pilot. Holtz, whose work includes From Dusk Til Dawn and Hunter Killer, will be starring as KO Kelly, while Future Man and Dynasty alum LaNasa will be playing Gloria Grandbilt.

KO is described as a boxer with two goals in life: To fight a welterweight championship in Madison Square Garden, and to marry his longtime girlfriend, Katy Keene (portrayed by Lucy Hale in the pilot). Born and raised in Queens, KO is a humble, protective, salt-of-the-earth guy who makes ends meet as a personal trainer and a bouncer.

Gloria Grandbilt, on the other hand, is a legendary personal shopper at the luxury department store Lacy’s, catering to the rich and famous. Always impeccably dressed and the queen of her domain, she demands a level of excellence from her “girls,” young assistants that few can provide.

Set in a timeless New York City, as enchanting as Riverdale is moody, Katy Keene follows the titular character as she meets Josie McCoy, fresh off the bus to chase her musical dreams. Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez (and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger). While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.

Also in the cast of Katy Keene are Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge/Ginger Lopez, Julia Chan as Pepper Smith, and Camille Hyde and Lucien Laviscount as Alexandra and Alexander Cabot. Murray will be reprising her Riverdale role as Josie McCoy in the pilot, and will be leaving the flagship show if the project gets picked up to series.

The pilot, which recently began production, will be written by Michael Grassi and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the latter of whom serves as showrunner for Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and as CCO for Archie Comics. The drama hails from Warner Bros. TV, and will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Archie CEO Jon Goldwater.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.