New Katy Keene Pilot Photos Released

If you can’t get enough of the first trailer for Katy Keene, The CW is giving fans yet another look at the upcoming Riverdale spinoff. In conjunction with the network’s appearance at the Television Critics Association press tour, The CW has released four new photos from the show’s pilot episode.

Katy Keene will revolve around follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Jorge/Ginger Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp), and Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. The musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway, and in the recording studio.

