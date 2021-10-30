Kelly Clarkson Covers Ghostbusters Theme In Costume For Halloween

Who you gonna call?… Kelly Clarkson! Tomorrow is Halloween, which means social media is filling up with celebrity costumes. There are a lot of fun looks this year, and Clarkson just nailed her Ghostbusters costume. The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted back in 2019, and one of the things that makes it unique from other talk shows is that Clarkson often shows off her singing chops. This week, she sang the iconic Ghostbusters theme.

“In this special spooky edition of Kellyoke, Kelly and her ghostly band Y’all perform a cover of the ‘Ghostbusters’ theme song by Ray Parker Jr. Watch till the end for a special surprise visit from the OG Ghostbuster himself, Ernie Hudson,” The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s YouTube account read. You can check out Clarkson’s performance below:

https://youtu.be/w4gPO7Nij8o

Hudson appeared on the show to promote the long-awaited Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is hitting theaters next month. The movie is set to star Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim. In addition to Hudson, the movie will also return of classic cast members such as Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, all seemingly playing their original characters from the 1980s classics.

“There have been so many announcements and so many things that fell apart. It wasn’t until I got the script and read the script that I thought, ‘Not only is it happening, but this is really good,’” Hudson recently told Yes Have Some. “It’s really in line with what the fans have been hoping for, and it really ties into the first two movies.”

“Jason [Reitman] is the perfect inheritor of the legacy as a writer, storyteller, and director,” Aykroyd told Cigar Aficionado. “His vision derives seamlessly, respectfully, and honestly from the original films. Can’t wait to see the lines around the multiplex.”

“I think he’s really got something. It was hard. It was really hard. That’s why I think it’s gonna be good. We were just in it for a little while, but it was physically painful,” Murray previously said about the project. “Wearing those packs is extremely uncomfortable. We had batteries the size of batteries. They now have batteries the size of earrings. It’s still a really heavy thing to wear, all the time.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is hitting theaters on November 19th.