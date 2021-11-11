Dan Aykroyd Praises Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Jason Reitman

✖

The eagerly-awaited Ghostbusters: Afterlife is headed into theaters in November and while movie fans still have a bit of a wait before they'll get to see the next chapter in the Ghostbusters franchise, original Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd is excited for the film to debut. More than that, though, he has high praise for Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman, saying that he's the "perfect" person to inherit the franchise.

In an interview with Cigar Aficionado (via CinemaBlend), Aykroyd said he couldn't wait to see fans lined up for the upcoming film, praising Reitman -- the son of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II filmmaker Ivan Reitman -- in the process.

"Jason is the perfect inheritor of the legacy as a writer, storyteller, and director," Aykroyd said. "His vision derives seamlessly, respectfully, and honestly from the original films. Can't wait to see the lines around the multiplex."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will see a new generation of characters, including Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children, gearhead son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and science whiz daughter Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), who have familial ties to late founding Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). When they notice something strange in their neighborhood of Summerville, Oklahoma, the kids team with seismologist and summer school teacher (and Ghostbusters fanboy) Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd) to investigate.

"It's a great new cast" who are all "bringing their best to it, and I think bringing what [Ghostbusters] deserved," returning cast member Ernie Hudson told Yes Have Some. "Not something that sort of was thrown together just for the studio to make some more money. But really, Jason's just love of it and commitment to it, I was very touched by it."

Hudson has also had positive things to say about the film itself, saying that it is in line with the first films.

"There have been so many announcements and so many things that fell apart. It wasn't until I got the script and read the script that I thought, 'Not only is it happening, but this is really good,'" Hudson said. "It's really in line with what the fans have been hoping for, and it really ties into the first two movies."

Starring Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on November 11.