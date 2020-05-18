Leave It to Beaver Star Ken Osmond Dies at 76

Actor Ken Osmond, best known for playing the hilarious Eddie Haskell on the beloved comedy series Leave It to Beaver, has passed away. The actor died in Los Angeles on Monday morning, surrounded by his loved ones and family members. He was 76. At this time, the cause of death is unknown. Though he had TV roles that spanned decades, many will remember Osmond for his work on Leave It to Beaver throughout the late '50s and early '60s.

A California native, Osmond began acting when he was a child. At just nine years old, he landed his first speaking role in the movie So Big, alongside star Jane Wyman and Sterling Hayden. He went on to appear in all sorts of shows and movies over the years, including Annie Oakley, The Loretta Young Show, Official Detective, Wagon Train, and Fury.

Osmond's big break came in 1957 when he landed the role of Eddie Haskell on Leave It to Beaver. The role was originally intended to just be a guest appearance but Osmond's performance was so enjoyable that Eddie was given a more prominent part throughout the series. Osmond appeared in 96 episodes over the course of the series, from 1957 to 1963. He reprised the role in Still the Beaver, The New Leave It to Beaver, Parker Lewis Can't Lose, and Hi Honey, I'm Home. He even appeared as "Eddie Sr." in the 1997 Leave It to Beaver movie. In the original series, Eddie was portrayed as a troublemaker, causing mischief with all of his friends.

In addition to his career as an actor, Osmond served as an officer in the Los Angeles Police Department in 1970. He ultimately retired from the force in 1988 after nearly two decades of service.

Osmond is survived by his wife, Sandra, and two sons, Christian and Eric.

(Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)