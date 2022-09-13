Kenan & Kel Reunited at the Emmys and TV Fans Are Freaking Out
This year's Emmy Awards delivered the reunion that everyone wanted by no one knew they needed. The stars of Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel and the 1997 film Good Burger took the stage together in a surprise segment during the Emmys, bringing joy to the hearts of every millennial watching the broadcast. Of course, we're talking about Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who first made magic together on All That nearly 30 years ago.
Thompson, a Saturday Night Live mainstay, hosted this year's Emmy Awards. During the show, Thompson took part in a sketch that featured Kumail Nanjiani and Jason Sudeikis, where Nanjiani acted as an inexperienced bartender. After Sudeikis walked away, Thompson told Nanjiani to serve a man who was sitting with his head on the bar. The man raised his head and revealed himself to be Kel Mitchell, and those in attendance cheered for the Kenan & Kel reunion.
In addition to those in the audience, the people watching at home freaked out over seeing Thompson and Mitchell back together on TV once again.
You can check out some of the reactions from fans on Twitter below!
Living For It
prevnext
Living for Kenan and Kel. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/9YEvrcRZJO— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 13, 2022
Millennial Feels
prevnext
Kenan & Kel hitting all those Millennial feels.#Emmys2022— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) September 13, 2022
Get Excited
prevnext
Kenan & Kel!!! #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/5lX4Z6OJxe— Sarah #stlblues 🏒💙 (@littleq85) September 13, 2022
Smiles on Faces
prevnext
Kenan & Kel together will always put a smile on my face #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/djT3k0gx3i— Ash (@AshUnapologetic) September 13, 2022
Together Again
prevnext
KENAN & KEL TOGETHER AGAIN!!! #Emmys— Jacqueline (@TWDSuperSonsUni) September 13, 2022
Never Say No
prevnext
i'll never ever say no to a kenan & kel / good burger reunion.#emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/SLjIoVNAuv— Anne Beaulac (@annebeaulac) September 13, 2022
Thrilled
prevnext
Omg was not expecting a Kenan & Kel reunion tonight and I am THRILLED #Emmys— Nick Barbieri (@NickBarb719) September 13, 2022
Moment of the Evening
prevnext
#Emmys moment of the evening – surprise Kenan & Kel reunion!— The Dragon Demands (@ADragonDemands) September 13, 2022
Peace
prevnext
Seeing Kenan & Kel together again on my tv in the Year of our Lord 2022 has finally brought me peace pic.twitter.com/9eU8pb7QJI— Melanie (@MissusMelnee) September 13, 2022
Ascended
prev
my inner child just ASCENDED over that kenan + kel reunion #Emmys2022 #Emmys— kindred • kcfh spoilers (@haleyobsession) September 13, 2022