Kenan & Kel Reunited at the Emmys and TV Fans Are Freaking Out

This year's Emmy Awards delivered the reunion that everyone wanted by no one knew they needed. The stars of Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel and the 1997 film Good Burger took the stage together in a surprise segment during the Emmys, bringing joy to the hearts of every millennial watching the broadcast. Of course, we're talking about Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who first made magic together on All That nearly 30 years ago.

Thompson, a Saturday Night Live mainstay, hosted this year's Emmy Awards. During the show, Thompson took part in a sketch that featured Kumail Nanjiani and Jason Sudeikis, where Nanjiani acted as an inexperienced bartender. After Sudeikis walked away, Thompson told Nanjiani to serve a man who was sitting with his head on the bar. The man raised his head and revealed himself to be Kel Mitchell, and those in attendance cheered for the Kenan & Kel reunion.

In addition to those in the audience, the people watching at home freaked out over seeing Thompson and Mitchell back together on TV once again.

You can check out some of the reactions from fans on Twitter below!