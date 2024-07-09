Kevin Bacon Hired Special Effects Artist to Disguise Him in Public: “This Sucks”

Decades worth of movies and television shows have made Kevin Bacon into a household name — and it sounds like he just experimented with that in an unexpected way. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair promoting his new movies MaXXXine and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Bacon revealed that he commissioned a makeup artist to make him facial prosthetics that would render him unrecognizaable. He then spent the day in his prosthetics at The Grove mall in Los Angeles, and was surprised to learn that “nobody recognized” him.

“I’m not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognizable,” Bacon explained. “Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent.”

“I went to a special effects makeup artist, had consultations, and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise,” Bacon says. “People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, ‘I love you.’ I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a fucking coffee or whatever. I was like, ‘This sucks. I want to go back to being famous.’”

What Is Kevin Bacon’s New Movie?

MaXXXine follows Maxine (Mia Goth), after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles. The film, which is a sequel to 2022’s X and Pearl, also stars Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3), Moses Sumney (The Idol), Michelle Monaghan (Nanny), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Halsey (Americana), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), and Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill).

MaXXXine is written and directed by Ti West, and is executive produced by Goth, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss.

Would Kevin Bacon Return to Footloose?

One of the roles that Bacon is best known for is Ren McCormack in 1984’s Footloose. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Bacon confirmed that he has absolutely no plans to reprise the role, especially after 2011’s Footloose reboot underperformed at the box office.

“[Ren is] not coming back. I mean, they did do another Footloose,” Bacon explained. “I don’t think a lot of people saw it, but they did do another Footloose. To me, I’m not that interested in… I don’t know. I think that this one [Beverly Hills Cop] makes a lot more sense.”