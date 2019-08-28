Kevin Smith Admits He’s “Tearfully Happy” Over Blue’s Clues Revival

Jay and Silent Bob and Clerks helmer Kevin Smith is apparently a pretty big fan of Blue’s Clues. The filmmaker took to Twitter Tuesday to share he’s “tearfully happy” for the characters involved in the newly-released Blue’s Clues revival trailer. In the trailer for Blue’s Clues & You!, previous hosts Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton) return to talk to their on-screen cousin Josh (Joshua Dela Cruz). As seen in the trailer, Steve has gone on the become a “grown-up” detective, the catalyst in Smith’s emotional response.

“In a world where the news cycle has the power to depress, frustrate, and terrify, I’m thankful it taught me that Blue’s Clues Steve finally became the Detective he always wanted to be!” Smith tweeted. “I’m tearfully happy for a fictional character I’ve never met! Excellent fan service @NickJr!”

Blue’s Clues & You! will serve as a revival of the classic television show that last appeared in 2006. Despite being new, the involvement of Steve and Joe show the latest iteration is in the same universe — you know, in case there were any continuity buffs out there wondering.

After Burns, the show’s earliest host left the production in the early 2000s, conspiracies ran rampant. After all, the internet was still the deep unknown…well, at least more unknown more than it is today. In an interview with the Huffington Post, Burns surfaced to inform everyone he’s alive and well — it was just time to leave the show.

“I left the show because it was just simply time to go. I was pretty much playing a boyish, older-brotherish kind of character on the show,” Burns said. “I was getting older; I was losing my hair; a lot of the original gangsters on the show, like the people who created it, were all moving on to other careers. It just felt like time. I just had a gut feeling like it was time to go.”The new Blue’s Clues hits Nickelodeon on November 11th.