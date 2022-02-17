Kevin Smith Makes Nickelodeon Warped! Debut in New Clip (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon’s new show Warped has introduced fans to one of the coolest comic book stores around, so it only makes sense that the store gets a visit from a comics fan favorite in Kevin Smith in the newest episode titled Plagiarized. In addition to being a writer and director, Smith also owns his own comic store, so he’s the perfect person to jump into Warped, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at his appearance in the video clip above. Smith is in town to direct an episode of Space Conflicts, which also happens to be Milo and Ruby’s favorite show. Smith is looking for some inspiration, and even on the East Coast the store is famous, so he had to come here.

After Milo keeps Ruby from revealing they destroyed the set at one point, they ask Smith about his episode. While he doesn’t have an idea nailed down, he is thinking it involves werewolves of some kind.

When he asks them how much he owes them they say it’s on the house, and they even get to take a selfie with him. You can watch the full clip in the video above, and you can find out more about the episode in the official description below.

“Ruby and Milo meet Kevin Smith and pitch a movie idea to him. When he makes the announcement of what his next movie will be, Milo and Ruby think he stole their idea, and plan their revenge. Kevin Smith guest stars as himself.”

If you haven’t caught an episode of Warped yet, you totally should, and you can find the official series description below.

“In Warped!, Milo (Anton Starkman), the beloved head geek at a popular strip-mall comic book shop, Warped!, finds his world disrupted when his boss hires a new employee. With the quirky and excitable Ruby (Kate Godfrey) now on the payroll, the two form an unlikely alliance to create the world’s greatest graphic novel.Joining them in their adventures are Darby (Ariana Molkara), a smart and fashion-forward friend who is always there to lend a hand, and Hurley (Christopher Martinez), a neighboring pizza shop employee who spends his time coming up with brilliant culinary creations.”

Warped’s new episode Plagiarized! airs Thursday, February 17, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

What did you think of the clip? Let us know in the comments