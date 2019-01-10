Kevin Smith Directing His Third Episode of ‘The Goldbergs’

Nearly a year after his life-changing, near-fatal heart attack, Kevin Smith is finally directing his third episode of The Goldbergs.

The social media-friendly director took to Twitter on Wednesday to share photo of himself on set with The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey and other members of the ABC series’ cast to commemorate his return to the director’s chair as well as reflect.

Spent the morning brunching with @wendimclendonco and her Frentas while I get undeserved credit for “directing” my 3rd episode of @TheGoldbergsABC! I was about to direct my 3rd ep back in February of last year but I had a heart attack instead. So far, that hasn’t happened again. pic.twitter.com/P6MJIvhy5Y — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 9, 2019

Last February, Smith had just finished the first of two comedy shows he was performing when he felt sick. It ended up being a massive heart attack and Smith found out at the hospital that he had 100 percent blockage of his LAD artery — or, in less technical terms, Smith had experienced a so-called “Widow-Maker” heart attack. It was ultimately his cancelling the second show to receive prompt treatment that saved his life, even if it did delay some of his plans such as directing a third episode of The Goldbergs.

Since the heart attack, Smith has been a very busy man. Not only has he undertaken some major lifestyle changes for the sake of his health — which includes going vegan and having significant weight loss — but he’s been hard at work on projects as well. He’s directed his fourth episode of Supergirl — Season 4 midseason finale “Bunker Hill” — and is also moving forward with some of his film projects as well. Smith recently confirmed that Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will begin filming early this year.

“Spent the first day of 2019 having a Jay and Silent Bob Reboot pre-pre-production meeting at our holiday-roomy We Work office,” Smith wrote on Twitter New Year’s Day. “Jay Mewes took this pic of me and Jordan Monsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday.”

It is unclear what episode of The Goldbergs Smith is directing, but you can expect it sometime this season.

The Goldbergs air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.