Kids React to Classic ‘Animaniacs’ For the Show’s 25th Anniversary

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Animaniacs and tease the upcoming reboot of the fan-favorite ’90s animated series, Fine Brothers Entertainment turned the attention of their popular Kids React! brand to old episodes of the series.

In the video above, kids who weren’t even born yet when the show left the airwaves watch and react to old episodes of Animaniacs for the first time.

Fans can take a trip down memory lane as a group of children review fan-favorite clips from the show’s entire cast of characters and share their thoughts.

Here is a breakdown of some of the highlights, as through the eyes of the official description by FBE:

Half the kids surprisingly sang along to the theme song even though the show aired long before they were born.

The kids were baffled to find out the Animaniacs are only 7 years old, but found it funny that Wakko was crushing on an older, female nurse.

Royel, age 12 loved the show and stated, “no cartoons now could be anything like this.”

When asked if they thought it was an older show or something that came out more recently, the kids said it was older and pointed out the fact that there’s “less detail in the animation” and it was “a little fuzzy.”

Sydney is excited for the reboot because “nowadays there’s so many big things happening and [she] wants to see what the Animaniacs would do with their crazy ideas” in today’s world.

Hulu, Amblin Television, and Warner Bros. Animation have been quiet on the Animaniacs front since announcing the reboot in January of this year. Even so, little tidbits as to the production of the show have come out on Twitter since then, though nothing concrete like an official first look.

The revival came about after the original series premiered on Netflix in 2016, receiving another surge in its popularity. New fans have been discovering the magic of the classic cartoon.

While little is known about the reboot, the original press release confirms the return of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot as well as fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain. The Animaniacs reboot is currently expected to begin streaming on Hulu in 2020.