Peacock has renewed the Craig Robinson comedy series Killing It for a second season. The series comes from the Brooklyn Nine-Nine team of Dan Goor (Brooklyn Nine-Nine Co-Creator) and Luke Del Tredici (Brooklyn Nine-Nine Executive Producer), who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Killing It describes itself "as a comedy about class, capitalism and one man's quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes. " Robinson had a recurring role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg)'s friend and nemesis Doug Judy, aka the "Pontiac Bandit." Killing It is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

"We knew we had a rare gem with Killing It and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We can't wait to tell more twists and turns of one person's hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream, from the incomparable creative minds of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and our partners at UTV, as Peacock continues to be a home for unique, thought-provoking and humor-filled comedies."

"We are immensely grateful to everyone at Universal Television and Peacock. 'Snake-based economic satire' isn't exactly a familiar, beloved genre of television comedy, but they were fully behind the project from the start. We can't wait to make more!" said Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.

"At its heart, Killing It demonstrates the wild ride we are willing to take when we are passionate about something, while also reminding us to support one another…because there are a lot of snakes out there! This series is a compassionate and hilarious comedy that anyone who has ever been in pursuit of a dream can relate to; that's what makes it so special" said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. "We're excited that Peacock has embraced this distinct show, and look forward to continuing our partnership with Dan, Luke, Craig, Claudia and the rest of this fantastic team on a season two."

Killing It joins other Peacock Originals to get Season 2 renewals such as Wolf Like Me, We Are Lady Parts, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls, and Bel-Air.

Executive producers include Craig Robinson, Mark Schulman, and Mo Marable, with Marable directing the first three episodes. The cast features Craig Robinson, Claudia O'Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller.

Are you excited to see Killing It return to Peacock for a second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!