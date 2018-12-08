Disneys ‘Kim Possible’ Live-Action Trailer Released

The live-action Kim Possible movie that’s coming to Disney Channel now has its official first trailer – which you can watch above!

To bring this new version of Kim Possible to life, Disney has tapped a newcomer, Sadie Stanley for the role. From the look of the footage above, Stanley is getting a bold introduction to movie stardom in her first big role (after her first ever audition), by nailing the various action-packed and comedic aspects of Kim Possible‘s personality.

The other big casting for this film is The Goldbergs star Sean Giambrone being cast as Ron Stoppable, Kim’s sidekick, who looks like he’s fully committed to nailing the character’s zany hijinks. The cast also includes Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) and Taylor Ortega (Succession) as the evil Drakken and Shego; Ciara Wilson as Athena; Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) as Dr. Ann Possible, Kim’s mom; Connie Ray (The Big C) as Kim’s grandmother, Nana Possible; Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home) as genius Wade; and Erika Tham (Make It Pop) as Bonnie Rockwaller, Kim’s frenemy.

Thanks to this trailer and some new details from TV Line, we now know details about what this Kim Possible movie is all about:

“Premiering Friday, Feb. 15 (8/7c), the move begins with Kim and Ron beginning high school, “where Kim must navigate an intimidating new social hierarchy. Kim’s day starts to turn around when she and Ron meet and befriend Athena, a new classmate and Kim Possible super-fan who is having an even worse day than Kim. With Kim’s guidance and friendship, Athena transforms into the newest member of Team Possible. Soon, Athena starts to eclipse Kim just as the nefarious Drakken and Shego resurface in Middleton with a master plan to finally stop Kim. Now it’s up to Team Possible to stop these super villains.”

Clearly this will be following storylines from the animated series to create a tale of girl-on-girl empowerment and friendship, which deals with things like feelings of jealously and competition between strong female figures, likely ending with Kim and Athena finding new avenues to actually support and boost one another up as teammates and friends – while Ron just happy to be part of the team, of course. Check out this image of the live-action Team Possible posed together:

All in all, it looks like a TV movie adaptation that fans who grew up on the animated series can get behind.

Kim Possible airs on Disney Channel Friday, February 15th at 8/7c.