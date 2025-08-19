King of the Hill’s Hank Hill Answers Fan Questions in Wild Back And Forth

King of the Hill’s return was one for the record books as the fourteenth season has already become one of the biggest animated money makers for Hulu. Scoring some serious viewership, fans are waiting to see if the aged Hill family will return for a fifteenth season or if they’ll finish their journey with this latest outing. Luckily, Arlen, Texas’ number one propane seller is happy to address the fans before we learn King of the Hill’s fate, taking to the internet to tackle some hot, and often hilarious, questions about the animated series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hank Hill recent arrived on Reddit to hose a “question and answer” session that would see the Hill patriarch dive in and out of his “comfort zone.” While fans threw plenty of propane questions his way, the character voiced by Mike Judge also discussed his history with the internet platform, “I don’t really use this Reddit hing, or any social media for that matter. One time, Bobby tried to show me a post from something called ‘Showerthoughts,” but I stopped him because it didn’t sound appropriate. I also bought a new laptop because I didn’t know where the “algorithm” was being kept on that one.” You can check out the highlights from this Reddit AMA below.

Hank Hill Went Through Changes

Hank might have spent years in Saudi Arabia, but his time was spent continuing his passion for propane and propane accessories. Hired to work on propane tanks in the Middle Eastern country, Hank would eventually return to the United States with Peggy in tow to finally enjoy his well-earned retirement. Even though Hank has seen some big changes, Bobby was perhaps the most different character in season fourteen. No longer a teenager, Hank’s son was now a fully grown adult, running his own restaurant, dealing with relationship problems, but still retaining what made Bobby a fan-favorite.

In a recent interview, Bobby’s voice actor Pamela Harden described her character’s changes along with how the fusion restaurant chef became both his parents, “It’s great because Hank and Peggy were away for years in Saudi Arabia and the cool part is you get this ‘fish out of water’ story with two characters you’re completely familiar with. They’re dropped back into their town, and they’re seeing it with new eyes. It’s still Hank and Peggy, and you see Bobby being the perfect encapsulation of both his parents, but still the young man he was becoming. He’s an artist, he’s a creator, which was a lot of Peggy, but he’s also responsible and very proud of his work ethic, just like Hank.”

Want to see if the Hills are set to return to Hulu down the line? Follow along with ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on King of the Hill, and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.