King of The Hill Star Explains How Bobby Became His Parents

King of the Hill’s fourteenth season is now available to stream on Hulu, and the Hills’ return to Arlen, Texas has become one of the biggest Disney success stories of recent years. The long-awaited revival has become the highest-watched animated series of the past five years, proving that millions of fans were hyped for Hank, Peggy, and Bobby’s return. While much has changed in the fictional southern state, many members of the cast returned to breathe life into their characters once again, including Pamela Aldon. The voice of Bobby recently discussed returning to this world while also diagnosing how the current chef became his parents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Pamela Aldon explained how Bobby has changed as an adult and how he has become the perfect encapsulation of both Hank and Peggy, “It’s great because Hank and Peggy were away for years in Saudi Arabia and the cool part is you get this ‘fish out of water’ story with two characters you’re completely familiar with. They’re dropped back into their town, and they’re seeing it with new eyes. It’s still Hank and Peggy, and you see Bobby being the perfect encapsulation of both his parents, but still the young man he was becoming. He’s an artist, he’s a creator, which was a lot of Peggy, but he’s also responsible and very proud of his work ethic, just like Hank.”

Play video

Bobby Speaks

Aldon didn’t only talk about how Bobby became his parents, she also discussed her approach at taking on her classic character now that he was a twenty-one year old, “Outside of casting someone who sounds like Barry White or doing something on a mixing board, me, Mike (Judge), Greg (Daniels), and Saladin (Patterson) all talked about what we could do to satisfy that urge to hear Bobby and not change him too much. He’s still Bobby and you’re still getting all that good ‘Bobby Juice’ but he’s just a little bit older.”

While a fifteenth season hasn’t been confirmed, the King of the Hill revival’s ratings boom is a good sign for the series to continue. The fourteenth season finale hints at some big events in Bobby’s future, mostly thanks to the budding romantic relationship between him and Connie, as a good portion of the episode was devoted to their disastrous first dates. With the pair deciding to move forward in making their relationship work, there are still some major hurdles they will need to clear.

Bobby has changed the most of any of the characters, thanks to the series making him a young adult versus a pre-teen, but this didn’t stop him from remaining true to the spirit of the character from the first thirteen seasons. The current fusion restaurant chef is holding together his business and proving just how much he has developed since his strange younger years.

Want to see if Bobby Hill will return to Hulu? Follow along with ComicBook.com for the latest updates on King of the Hill and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.