King of the Hill Reveals Connie’s Biggest Change for Revival

King of the Hill has premiered its long awaited revival season with Hulu, and with its new episodes has revealed the biggest change for Connie Souphanousinphone now that she’s an adult. One of the coolest aspects of the new season of King of the Hill is that it takes place nearly a decade after the events of the original series, and each of the characters has been aged a great deal. This means that not only are they at much different points of each of their lives than seen in the original, but it also opens up each of the characters to new stories.

King of the Hill brings back Connie along many of the other original series’ characters as she plays a role in Bobby Hill’s life once more after all these years, and it’s revealed that she’s gone through some changes for the new era. Not only is she now 21 years old, much like Bobby, but she’s also a student at UT Dallas taking on two very tough majors. When it comes to her romantic life as a result, she’s introduced as practicing Ethical Non-Monogamy with the also returning Chane Wassanasong.

King of the Hill Introduces Connie as an Adult

King of the Hill Season 14 kicks off with an episode that reintroduces Bobby who is now a 21 year old chef working in a Japanese and German fusion restaurant. It’s revealed that he didn’t go to college, and instead pursued his dreams of becoming a chef. After spending the night with a girl when the two quickly hit it off, he ends up reuniting with Connie for the first time in several years. She reveals that she’s been going to UT Dallas, and was only in that specific area to meet a friend of hers. It’s here that she and Bobby spark a new friendship.

It’s then revealed in King of the Hill Season 14 Episode 4, “Chore Money, Chore Problems” that she has actually been dating Chane (who is currently helping to fund Bobby’s restaurant together with his father Ted). The main quirk of their relationship revealed in Episode 6, however, is that the two are practicing ethical non-monogamy and are allowed to explore other physically intimate partners as long as they get permission from each other in the meantime. It’s something that throws Bobby for a loop, but it fits in with Connie’s very busy, double major lifestyle.

What Does This Mean for Connie?

This initially drives a wedge between Bobby and Connie because while he immediately wants to reconnect, he feels unsure of himself as he’s not quite fit for her new kind of lifestyle. He’s fine with women (and even goes out with a couple of women through the course of the new season), but Bobby himself has always sought a more emotional connect with one person and for a while, Connie doesn’t want the same. It’s actually the core of their dynamic through the new season as the two spend more time with one another and figure each other out.

Connie has changed much more in her core than Bobby has now that the two are adults, and Bobby starts to realize that he’s still in love with the version of Connie that he knew when he was a kid. But as they spend more time together, Bobby realizes that Connie truly likes this new version of Bobby who has matured to the point where he realized that he knew what he wanted to do all along. The two are even able to meet in the middle and spark a whole new romance before season’s end.