King of the Hill Makes Big Change for Joseph and John Redcorn

King of the Hill has returned for a new season of episodes with Hulu, and with them has revealed a major shift in Joseph and John Redcorn’s relationship now as the two are getting older. King of the Hill had some major lingering threads when the original series came to an end, and the likely biggest was the secret affair between Nancy and John Redcorn. Although Nancy decided to end this affair in the later seasons, there was always a wonder whether or not John Redcorn would end up telling Dale that he was Joseph’s real father. Or that Joseph would even find out on his own.

This was a major secret in the original King of the Hill, and one of its longest running jokes as the rest of the neighborhood refused to tell Dale the truth as he was a good father to Joseph (in his own way). With this new King of the Hill revival series taking place nearly a decade from the events of the original series, this also meant there was an opportunity to move Joseph and John Redcorn forward in some way. While it’s not as expected, the two of them still get a heartwarming change as they’ll be spending a lot more time together.

How King of the Hill Changes Joseph and John Redcorn

King of the Hill Season 14 quickly reveals that (after a fake out) Nancy and John Redcorn’s affair is still very much kept a secret. Dale is still good friends with John Redcorn, and never once suspected anything different. Joseph is still very close to Dale after all this time, and has become much more like his father in his later years. In fact, he’s closer to John Redcorn too as he’s seen happily greeting him every time they cross paths. But at the same time, Joseph has yet to connect the dots himself.

He not only considers himself to be a White American like his father (as evidenced by the Halloween costume conversation in “Bobby Gets Grilled”), but seemingly has never even considered a deeper connection with John Redcorn. And on John Redcorn’s side of things, he hasn’t revealed the secret either. But when Bobby accidentally buys a horse in King of the Hill Season 14 Episode 5, “New Ref In Town,” it’s revealed that Joseph and John Redcorn will be spending much more time together on John Redcorn’s land.

What Does This Mean for Joseph’s Future?

When Bobby ends up buying a horse instead of a car, they decide to reach out to John Redcorn for help. When John sees how much Joseph loves this horse, he has a brief vision of the two of them riding horses together into the sunset. So he agrees to take care of it on the condition that Bobby and Joseph visit the horse often. Bobby backs out, but then notes how it’s going to be a great thing for Joseph and John to do together instead.

It’s a major move forward in the relationship between the two of them that we only saw sparks of in the original King of the Hill series. John Redcorn, for his part in all of it, has kept to his word and refused to reveal the truth. But tragically still wants to spend time with his son. It’s even more apparent now that Joseph has become much older in this new series, and now this horse allows the two of them to be together in a way they were never seen before.