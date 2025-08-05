King of the Hill: Yes, Hank Hill Did Meet Fantastic Four’s Silver Surfer

King of the Hill is a great many things, but a superhero story it is not. Despite this fact, Hank Hill has returned from the “grave” all the same with the fourteenth season of the series arriving on Hulu earlier this month. In the past, we mentioned how Arlen, Texas had its own unique crossover with Mark Grayson and the world of Invincible, but the Viltrumite isn’t the only alien Hank has interacted with. With Fantastic Four: First Steps still in theaters, now is the perfect time to dive into the time when Hank met the Silver Surfer.

In 1998, back when Saturday Morning Cartoons were still the norm, Fox Kids hosted a special event dubbed “Fox Kids Heads For The Hills.” This event saw Hank and his fellow Arlen citizens interacting with several of the cartoon characters that made up the programming block at the time. The meeting of Hank Hill and Norrin Radd came about thanks to the Silver Surfer cartoon airing at the time, a thirteen-episode, one-season series that focused on the herald of Galactus as he fought the likes of Thanos and many other marvelous villains. While Hank doesn’t help fight the Mad Titan, he does enlist the Surfer to help sell propane and propane accessories, as you can see from the clip below.

The Silver Surfer, Herald of Propane

Obviously, Norrin Radd isn’t the one surfing the cosmos in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as Shalla-Bal is the one heralding Galactus. With Julia Garner taking on the role, there is the possibility of Norrin appearing as the latest MCU entry takes place on “Earth 828.” Next year, Avengers: Doomsday is set to see Marvel’s First Family seemingly making their way to the main universe, as it appears Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben have some serious problems on their hands.

As for Arlen, Texas, the fourteenth season has hit the ground running with 100% of critics loving the King of the Hill revival. As of the writing of this article, a fifteenth season has yet to be confirmed, though with Hank and Peggy now back in the States, there are plenty of avenues for the show to explore in the future. Ironically, both the Hill family and the Silver Surfer are now owned by Disney, a fact that wasn’t the case back when the worlds collided on Fox Kids.

Despite King of the Hill making an appearance on Fox Kids, the series never aired on the Saturday Morning programming block outside of this crossover. However, many animated series from the platform would air in primetime, with key examples like Spider-Man: The Animated Series and X-Men: The Animated Series sometimes jumping from Saturdays to later time slots for special events. With the Hills and Marvel’s merry mutants returning to the screen for animated revivals, we only need everyone’s favorite webspinner to do the same.

Want to follow along with the developments of the Hill family? Follow along with ComicBook.com for the latest updates on King of the Hill and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.