King of the Hill Recasts Surprise Returns for New Revival

King of the Hill is gearing up for its new revival season’s premiere with Hulu in a little under two weeks, and it turns out some major characters have been recast heading into the new era of the animated series. King of the Hill is coming back for a new season of episodes fifteen years after the original show ended its run with FOX, and the characters have aged a good deal since that time. But things have also been changing behind the scenes to also better reflect the times in the real world as well with some of the voice cast needing a shake up.

King of the Hill has already announced some of the major recasts for the new season such as Ronnie Chieng as the new voice of Kahn Souphanousaphone (taking over from Toby Huss from the original), and two other Laotian characters have been recast for the new revival series as well. Both Ted and Chane Wassanasong will be playing a role in the new King of the Hill season, and have been recast with new voice stars as reported by Indiewire. Check out a new look at their return (and older designs) below.

Who Voices Ted and Chane in King of the Hill Revival?

It’s now been revealed that Ted Wassanasong (who was voiced by Toby Huss in the original series) will be voiced by Kenneth Choi, and his son Chane (who was voiced by Pamela Adlon) will now be voiced by Ki Hong Lee. Chane and Ted’s return was one of the more surprising elements of the promotional materials for King of the Hill Season 14 given that Bobby was never particularly close with Chane, but during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 panel for the series, it’s been made clear as to why these two have returned.

These two play a part in Bobby’s adult life as he’s now working as a 21 year old chef in Dallas, and own the restaurant that Bobby works in. This is a major continuation of the rivalry that Bobby and Chane had has kids with way less real world stakes on the line, so it really opens up some major elements for the two moving forward now that the both of them are adults. That means they are likely going to be fighting over way bigger things when the new season makes its debut.

King of the Hill’s New Revival Introduces New Voice Cast

King of the Hill will be bringing back much of the original cast for the show with Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom and more reprising their respective roles, but there have been some shake ups for the new era. Along with these recasts it has also been revealed that Joseph Gribble (who was voiced by both Brittany Snow and Breckin Meyer in the original series) is now voiced by Tai Leclaire. Toby Huss, who had been replaced with a number of his roles, will also be taking over as the voice of Dale Gribble following Johnny Hardwick’s death.

Jonathan Joss will also be returning in the new King of the Hill season as the voice of John Redcorn as he was able to record for his episodes before his death, and it has been teased that there are tributes for both he and Hardwick during the episodes. Keith David is also joining the cast as a brand new character, Brian Robertson, who had been taking care of the Hill’s house while Hank and Peggy have been living in Saudi Arabia.

