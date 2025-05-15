King of the Hill Revival’s Timeskip Promo Mocks Uber Eats, Apple, and Amazon

As it’s been a few years since the original King of the Hill creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels announced in 2022 that they would be returning with a revival of the beloved series. Production had begun in 2023 with confirmation from Hulu, with the new episodes set to release sometime this summer, albeit with no concrete release date yet announced. But as fans eagerly await the returning new series, a new poster has been released teasing what the upcoming episodes may include in their time skip.

With several years between the events at the conclusion of the original series and the upcoming continuation, Arlen and its residents have a lot to catch up on and many changes to reveal. For instance, Bobby himself, going from 12 years old to 21, has a lot to divulge in his new life as an adult. And as the other characters have also aged, the original creators will have a lot going for them in their new take on the series.

A Promo Poster Full of Modern Parodies and Possibilities

As the new poster has Hank looking characteristically distant and uncomfortable, his friends, Dale, Bill, and Boomhauer, seem to have not just adapted to the modern technology society now has to offer, but are fully embracing it. Bill is pulling out his delivered food from a box labeled “Mega Lo Eats” strapped to a motorcycle, an obvious parody of food delivery services of today such as Uber Eats which reveals that Mega Lo Mart as a department store has been updated to include such a service. Boomhauer is clearly browsing a tablet, embracing the Apple lifestyle in his older years. Dale is dual-wielding virtual reality gear and a vape, having upgraded his smoking habits from cigarettes.

In the full poster, a drone can be seen in the sky delivering a case of Alamo beer, a nod to Arlen updating its delivery services to include such technologically advanced devices like that of Amazon’s infamous delivery drones. A 5G tower can also be seen in the distance. Although this at least notes the town upgrading its telecommunication technology, this could also hint at an importance enough for Dale, with his knack for conspiracies, to perhaps be even more wary and possibly jump on the anti-5G bandwagon.

Hank’s Ongoing Struggle With an Ever-Changing World

Although the new poster, at first glance, may make audiences just as uncomfortable with the changes as Hank himself is depicted to be, it’s actually pretty spot-on and par for the course for the entire point of the show. After all, that’s exactly what the central theme of the show as a whole is all about: Hank Hill, as the main character, regularly struggling to reconcile and adapt to the world changing around him. And with several years to catch up on, there’s sure to be plenty of modern material for Hank and the rest of Arlen to adapt to.

But although some of us as the audience may be uncomfortable at the prospective changes, just like Hank, it may just take time and an open mind to try to better understand the modern changing world, both in Arlen as a fictional setting and in our own fast-paced changing world. Perhaps the new changes to the show will actually be of some relatable comfort as we all struggle to adapt to our ever-changing world.

