King of the Hill Confirms Timeskip With First Look at New Revival

King of the Hill is working on a new wave of episodes with Hulu coming later this Summer, and with it has confirmed a new time skip is on the way with the first poster for the new episodes. King of the Hill first announced that a new series was in the works with Hulu a few years ago, and the animated series is bringing back the original creators for a brand new take on the series. But while it’s going to be picking up from where the original series left off, it’s actually going to be taking a bit of time to get there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King of the Hill’s new series with Hulu will be jumping forward in time a few years from the events of the original series, and it has been teased by those behind the scenes that it would come with some big changes for all of the characters. Now that’s been confirmed to be the case with the first look at these new episodes as Hulu has dropped the first poster for the new King of the Hill series. You can check it out in action below ahead of its streaming premiere later this Summer.

Hulu

When Does the New King of the Hill Come Out?

King of the Hill will be premiering its new episodes with Hulu some time later this Summer, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced for the new series. Original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels will be returning for the new series with Saladin K. Patterson serving as showrunner. Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom will be returning from the original series for their respective roles, and Johnny Hardwick has been teased to have returned for a few episodes before his passing.

It’s yet to be revealed how the new King of the Hill will be addressing all of the changes from its original cast in the years since that first animated series, but this confirmed time skip will be tackling all of the changes head on. It’s yet to also be confirmed how many years have passed in Arlen since that original series, but this look at Hank and the others is a clear indicator that things have changed in some very significant ways that Hank might not gel with in the new episodes.