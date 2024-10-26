King of the Hill: Bobby’s Adult Design Teases Major Changes for New Revival

King of the Hill is now in the works on a new revival series for Hulu, and the first look at the now adult Bobby Hill is giving the first details about what to expect from the new sequel series. King of the Hill is the latest in a new batch of revivals for animated hits of yesteryear. Series co-creator Mike Judge has previously had success with the Beavis and Butt-Head revival series, and King of the Hill is getting its own chance at coming back with a brand new series as well. So the first question fans had about this new King of the Hill was what direction it would take.

Futurama previously returned to Hulu with a new series set right after when it previously ended, and Beavis and Butt-Head incorporated both ideas by including stories from the young versions and now adult versions of Beavis and Butt-Head. But King of the Hill is already proving it’s going to go a completely different route than its compatriots with the new series’ approach teasing it’s going to be a full sequel rather than a revival. With a time jump moving the series into the future, the characters are undergoing some significant changes as first seen with Bobby Hill.

Bobby’s Now 21 Years Old, It’s Been 9 Years Since First Series

As previously teased in an interview with Movieweb, Bobby Hill voice actor Pamela Adlon noted that Bobby is now 21 years old and working as a chef in Dallas. This was further confirmed with the first look at Bobby’s now adult design spotted online, which fully reveals that Bobby has indeed become a chef. Given that he was 12 in the original events of the series, it’s now been nine years since we’ve seen him last and in that time he’s already made a name for himself as a professional chef thanks to his getting noticed in cooking shows like “King of the Grill.”

If Bobby has been aged up nine years since the events of the original series, naturally it means every other character is going to be aged up nearly a decade as well. King of the Hill’s new revival series will showcase an older version of Rainey Street, and that means a new status quo for all of the characters as well. Bobby’s now an adult and living on his own, which means that stories will also be playing out through new locations, new characters, and even more new ideas to expect in the upcoming revival.

How Has Hank Changed?

Bobby’s relationship with his father Hank Hill was the core of the original King of the Hill series. Bobby would do things that Hank wouldn’t completely understand, but Hank loved his son and attempted to at least meet him halfway on certain things. Bobby’s flamboyant and curious nature led him to experiment with all sorts of identities and hobbies, but he and his father eventually realized they shared a love of food, cooking, and sharing it with others.

This has informed Bobby becoming a chef, and is already a sign that the team behind King of the Hill’s new revival series is taking this update very seriously. They might have shifted the timeline for all of the characters, but a seemingly small change like choosing Bobby’s career actually reflects everything we know about the character already. While it’s going to make big changes to the characters, it’s clear that they really haven’t changed too much from who they were in the first series. So that means Hank’s likely not going to change much at his core either.

Despite Bobby seemingly turning out “right” as Hank would have wanted, there’s bound to be something that throws him off. Not to mention other new characters who might be moving into Rainey Street over the decade since the end of the original series, and an older Hank just might have less patience for any nonsense happening around him. So while there will be plenty of changes, it also seems like the important aspects of King of the Hill will remain the same.