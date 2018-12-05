Kit Harington Rules Out Cameo in ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff

While HBO might not be finished with the wonderful world of Westeros, one actor is done for good now that the final season of Game of Thrones has wrapped…

As fans eagerly await the eighth and final season of HBO’s biggest hit, news about the series’ prequel has been trickling in. Despite the fact that this new show is set to take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the current cast is still being asked if they’ll be making any cameo appearances.

According to BBC, Kit Harington, best known for playing Jon Snow, is definitely done with the franchise. When asked if he’d be willing to make an appearance, even in a “single scene,” his answer “remains an unequivocal no.”

Since Jon Snow wouldn’t have been born yet, it was suggested that Harington could play an ancestor of his beloved character, but the actor is a little too busy dominating the stage to think about re-entering Westeros.

Harington wrapped on Game of Thrones earlier this year, and while he says it was an emotional experience, he was definitely ready to hang up Longclaw.

“It was emotional to leave the job definitely,” he said, “But I wouldn’t say I was sad.” The actor pointed out that he shot the original pilot nearly a decade ago and that playing a character for that long is “really unusual in an actor’s career.”

It sounds like the actor wouldn’t trade any of his time on the show, which not only led him to international fame, but introduced him to his wife, Rose Leslie. Leslie played Ygritte, Jon Snow’s love interest, from seasons two through four.

“It was a huge emotional upheaval leaving that family,” added the actor, “But would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life.”

While we’ll miss Harington’s broody angelic face on the small screen, there’s plenty to look forward to with the upcoming HBO series. We already know that it is set to star two-time Oscar nominee, Naomi Watts. While the title of the new show has yet to be revealed, the author of the show’s source material, George RR Martin, has let out some hints.

In addition to his current role in Sam Shepard’s True West, which is currently running in London, Harington can be heard lending his voice in the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which will hit theatres in 2019.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April, 2019.