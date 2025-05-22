Knight Rider: The Complete Series Coming To 4K Blu-ray

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that the iconic ’80s Knight Rider series starring David Hasselhoff will finally arrive on 4K Blu-ray this year. Details are scarce at this point, but look for pre-orders to arrive here on Amazon in the coming weeks. What we know about the release can be found below, and make sure to check out the Photoshop job they did making Hasslehoff’s face more visible through K.I.T.T’s windshield *chef’s kiss*.

According to the Instagram post below, the Knight Rider 4K Blu-ray box set will launch at some point in October. We expect that pre-orders will be available soon. This article will be updated with additional information when it becomes available. That said, here are the special features listed on the back of the box set:

Behind-the-Scenes interviews

Commentary with David Hasselhoff

The full Knight Rider 2000 TV Movie

Knight Rider: Behind the Wheel (A 91-one-hour documentary with cast and crew interviews, revealing the stories behind the bold stunts, cutting-edge tech and how a talking car and a lone hero captured the imagination of a generation.)

And Much More!

Synopsis: “Ride shotgun with mysterious crime fighter Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff) and the hottest car on four wheels, K.I.T.T., as they chase elusive criminals in each action-packed episode. The heart-pounding second season of Knight Rider packs in even more thrills, more high-speed chases, and more full-throttle excitement with dynamic duo Michael Knight and K.I.T.T. in the action series.”