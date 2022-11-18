Rick and Morty Creator's New Animated Series Premiere Reportedly Delayed

Rick and Morty's sixth season is returning to TV later this month, but fans will have to wait a little longer to see the new series from co-creator Dan Harmon. Krapopolis, an animated comedy set in Ancient Greece, was supposed to debut its first season the weekend after Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, that's no longer happening, as FOX has opted to delay the preview event, pushing to a later date.

Krapopolis was supposed to have a special preview premiere on Sunday, November 27th, following FOX's NFL coverage, with the show's regular premiere set for early 2023. According to TVLine, FOX is pushing that preview to closer to the regular premiere. Instead of Krapopolis, a new episode of Welcome to Flatch will air immediately after the NFL coverage next Sunday. At this time, there is not an official date for the new Krapopolis preview premiere.

Harmon, known for Rick and Morty and Community, serves as executive producer on Krapopolis alongside Jordan Young. Additionally, Young will serve as the series showrunner. FOX has already renewed Krapopolis for a second season, even before the freshman season's premiere.

"Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today's politics, celebrity and pop culture," FOX's Michael Thorn said when Krapopolis was ordered to series. "This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town's most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build FOX Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully owned scripted property."

What Is Krapopolis About?

Krapopolis has an all-star cast that includes Ted Lasso Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham, What We Do in the Shadows' Matt Berry, and The IT Crowd's Richard Ayode.

The series tells the story of a family of humans, gods, and monsters as they try to "run one of the world's first cities without killing one another."

