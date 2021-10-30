Kris Jenner Shows Off Impressive Cruella de Vil Costume on Ellen

Kris Jenner decided to visit Ellen dressed as Cruella De Vil for Halloween. The reality show matriarch strutted onto the set with major applause. Her version of the iconic ensemble was pretty good. She came ready to banter with Ellen as well. In the backstory for Jenner’s costume, she said, “One year, I came as Cruella de Vil and I made all my kids be the dogs.” Before continuing, she joked with the host, “Is that wrong?” When Ellen said yes, the star added, “Yeah, I know. But they were little enough, they did what I said. It was really cute.” So, everything was rolling like normal on the television program. It’s curious to see so few Cruellas out so far. The movie was a big hit on Disney+ and already has a sequel in the works. Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with director Craig Gillespie about what could be next for the 101 Dalmatians character.

“There’s sort of conversations about what that will be. Where this world takes us now, and then I think they’ll be diving into it. We’re in that exploratory phase right now, but they’ve got a lot of ideas that are exciting,” Gillespie hinted. “Maybe a whole other movie,”

Thank you @theellenshow for having me on this very special halloween edition of the show!! 🎃 Tune in to watch today! 👻 Love you @theellenshow #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/NYdBul8HI9 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) October 29, 2021

Maybe some 101 Dalmatians could be happening in the future? According to the director, anything is possible. “What I loved about the end of Cruella is… I kept calling it the graduate moment. Which, Dustin Hoffman sits at the back of the bus, and then he’s not sure if this is actually what he wanted. There’s that sort of awkward hesitation. It’s the same when she walks into Hellman’s Hall. She’s been striving and fighting for this throughout the whole film, and then she suddenly realizes the sacrifice. It’s like she’s lost Estella. She’s less that part of herself. You know? Now she has this public persona that she has to sort of live up to. That conflict I felt was really interesting, and think by the time she gets to… In my mind, by the time she gets 101 Dalmatians, she’s pretty much gone to the dark side. Right now, there’s a gray area. How she gets to that dark side will be interesting.”

“Oddly, I think during the first one… I don’t want to jinx it at all, but trying to crack the code on this balance and this tone and her performance. Which, Emma did an amazing job with, and really trying to figure out what the level of the humor is. Just the balance of that character, so that she’s still really fun in Cruella, but she’s got some humanity to her. I think that was difficult. Now we get to sort of just blow it up in a way, which I think is really exciting,” he added. “It’s funny. I thought I was making my life easier by saying we’ll do it in post, and then that ended up being a year of my life. 1,850 effect shots.”

Cruella is now streaming on Disney+.

