‘Last Man Standing’ Recasts 2 Key Roles Ahead of Revival This Fall

Last Man Standing is returning this fall, but without two familiar faces.

TV Line reports that Molly Ephraim and Flynn Morrison will not return when the show heads to Fox in September. Ephraim played Mandy, the middle daughter of Tim Allen’s Mike Baxter, and Morrison played Boyd, Mike’s grandson.

Both actors have turned down contracts for the show’s seventh season, which comes after ABC canceled the show in 2017. Their roles are expected to be recast.

There is no word yet on what actress and actor will replace the pair.

Six cast members have agreed to return to their beloved roles, including Allen and Nancy Travis, who play Mike’s wife Vanessa. Amanda Fuller will return as their eldest daughter/Boyd’s mother Kristin, and Jordan Masterson will return as Boyd’s father, Ryan Vogelson.

Supporting characters Kyle Anderson (Christoph Sanders), Ed Alzate (Hector Elizondo) and Chuck Larabee (Jonathan Adams) will also be back in the revival season with their original actors portraying them.

However, there is still one holdout from a key member of the cast: Kaitlyn Dever. Dever plays youngest Baxter daughter Eve and she is said to still be negotiating on a return to the show that would likely see her appear on a recurring basis.

Aside from the aforementioned outliers, the other cast members seem to be more than excited to be coming back for a seventh season.

“Excited? Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game,” Allen told The Hollywood Reporter. “It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans!”

Fuller added in a later tweet, “Well I guess this means it’s official? So surreal. I’ve missed my Baxter family. Can’t wait to get in the ring with them again! (And thank you all for your unwavering support- wouldn’t be possible without you!).”

Last Man Standing‘s seventh season will premiere Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.