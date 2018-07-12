‘Last Man Standing’: 10 Stars Who Could Play Mandy Baxter

Last Man Standing will return with one notable casting change for its Fox revival season, and we have some suggestions.

The beloved sitcom, which was shockingly brought back from TV death in May when Fox announced it had picked it up for a seventh season, more than a year since the show had been canceled by ABC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the bulk of its lead cast — including star Tim Allen, Nancy Travis and Hector Elizondo — are expected to return for the new season, the role of the Baxter’s middle child Amanda Elaine “Mandy” Baxter-Anderson is up for grabs as star Molly Ephraim will not be returning to the series.

Though we are sad to see Ephraim go, this opens up the role for many talented young actresses who could exercise their comedy muscle in the role of Mike Baxter’s (Allen) rebellious middle child.

Scroll through to see our suggestions for who should take over the role of Mandy Last Man Standing‘s seventh season.

Vanessa Marano

From her series regular role on ABC Family/Freeform’s Switched at Birth, to recurring and guest starring roles in series like Gilmore Girls, Grey’s Anatomy and most recently Station 19, Marano has proven herself as a dramatic actress.

Taking over the role of Mandy could allow her to shine in comedy, like she did on a 2017 episode of Silicon Valley.

Emma Kenney

The Shameless star was most recently part of the highly-successful, and controversial Roseanne revival as the rebellious daughter of Sara Gilbert’s Darlene Conner.

After Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist remark at Valerie Jarrett that led to the cancellation of the revival, Kenney was one of the first cast members to speak out against Barr and say she would not be involved with the show. Since then, ABC announced The Conners but has not confirmed whether the child actors will reprise their roles on the series.

Should Kenney not be back for The Conners, Last Man Standing could be an alternative.

Debby Ryan

The former Disney darling is set to star on the upcoming Netflix series Insatiable on Aug. 10, but that doesn’t mean the actress can’t have other projects.

A veteran of acting in multi-camera comedies like Jessie and Suite Life on Deck, Ryan just needs good dye job and she’s ready to take on the role.

Miley Cyrus

O.K., this is a stretch but the pop star and former Disney actress will eventually go back to acting right?

In fact, Cyrus last graced our TV screens in an acting role when she played a recurring character on Two and a Half Men in 2012, unless we count Woody Allen’s Crisis in Six Scenes but that was a train wreck.

Get a good wig on Miley’s head (again) and she could step into Mandy’s shoes without a second thought.

Ashley Rickards

Rickards is known for her roles on One Tree Hill and for her lead role on MTV’s Awkward. A comedic force to be reckoned with, Rickards has the acting chops and already looks the part.

Bridgit Mendler

Another former Disney star, Mendler has left her days on the kids’ network behind with roles on NBC’s Undateable.

Can’t you just envision Mendler and Allen sharing heartwarming father-daughter moments? It’s almost too perfect.

Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove should be headlining her own show as she did during her Nickelodeon days, but if she has to prove herself once again as a talented performer, might as well do it on Last Man Standing.

Taylor Spreitler

Coming from the recently canceled Kevin Can Wait, Spreitler is used to unusual casting changes. The comedy shocked fans and critics who it decided to fire co-star Erinn Hayes, who played Spreitler’s on-screen mom, by killing her off and barely dealing with the fallout of her death.

Thankfully this recast doesn’t have to be as traumatic.

Makenna James

James is currently starring on her first series regular role on Paramount Network’s American Woman, alongside Alicia Silverstone and Cheyenne Jackson.

Although James is set to attend Harvard University starting this fall, Last Man Standing would be smart to accommodate to this young rising star’s schedule.

Kylie Jenner

This one is just for fun but hear us out.

The “self-made” businesswoman has never expressed an interest in acting before but she does have a connection to Last Man Standing. Her sister Kim Kardashian West once guest-starred on the series in 2012, in a scene where Mandy meets her at a book signing.

If that’s not a sign that Jenner is meant to take over the role, I don’t know what is real anymore.

Last Man Standing will return for its seventh season Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.