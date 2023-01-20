ComicBook Nation: Last of Us HBO Series vs The Game, DC's New Superman Series Writer & Artist Interview

The ComicBook Nation Crew debates whether or not The Last of Us HBO Series captures the power of the game's storytelling. We also interview the creative team of DC's new Superman series, Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell, review That '90s Show, and break down some big new comics!

In ComicBook.com's official review of The Last of Us, the question of how the show compares to the games definitely came up:

HBO's The Last of Us is likely the most faithful video game adaptation we've ever seen in TV or film – which is a very good thing that also comes with some notable downsides. Quality-wise, The Last of Us is outstanding. It features great performances from its leads, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, along with the rest of the members of its expansive cast. And while it's clear that HBO spared no expense to bring this critically acclaimed game to life, I think some of what made The Last of Us special in the first place has been lost through this retelling. ...The Last of Us is to be praised for helping break the video game adaptation "curse" that has permeated for decades, but I also can't say that this TV series does enough to outshine the source material. As such, I imagine that many, like myself, who are incredibly familiar with the game might not find as much enjoyment with this retelling as they would initially expect. For new audiences, however, The Last of Us is very much worth viewing as its story is still gripping, even when told through a new medium.

