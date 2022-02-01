Law & Order: Organized Crime Adds The Book of Boba Fett Star

The Book of Boba Fett star Jennifer Beals is joining NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime. According to ET, Beals, who plays Madam Garsa on Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett, will appear on the latest Law & Order series in a recurring role as the wife of the series’ latest antagonist, leader of the Marcy organization Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson). For Beals, the role is her return to the Law & Order franchise with the actress having appeared in a 2007 episode of the original Law & Order series.

In addition to the Law & Order: Organized Crime role and her role on The Book of Boba Fett, Beals also executive produces and stars in The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime. Law & Order: Organized Crime executive producer Ilene Chaiken also executive produces The L Word: Generation Q and was a producer, co-creator, and writer for The L Word. In The L Word: Generation Q, Beals reprises her role from the original The L Word series as Bette Porter. The L Word: Generation Q premiered its second season last August. Beals will also appear in the Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is the latest entry in the overall Law & Order franchise. The series premiered April 1, 2021, and saw the return of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler. The series is presently in its second season. News of Beals’ casting comes as another recurring actor, Dylan McDermott, wraps up his arc as Richard Wheatley, the crime boss who was a suspect in the murder of Kathy Stabler. McDermott was recently cast in CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted, replacing series star Julian McMahon who departed the series as Jess LaCroix. McDermott’s new character will debut in Episode 17 of FBI: Most Wanted in April.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays on NBC. The show is currently on a brief break due to the 2022 Winter Olympics which begin on February 3rd. The series will return with new episodes on Thursday, February 24th at 10/9c following Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

