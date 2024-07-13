Law & Order Reveals Premiere Date for SVU

NBC Universal pulled the curtain back on its full 2024 fall lineup, delivering the much-anticipated premiere dates for the flagship Law & Order series and Law & Order: SVU, as well as a host of the network’s returning favorites like The Voice, the Chicago franchise, The Voice, The Irrational, and more. NBC’s premieres kick off on September 23rd and continue to roll out over the next two months, though Law & Order’s Thursday lineup will return on October 3rd. As in previous seasons, this will have Law & Order in the 8 PM EST time slot, while SVU will follow next at 9 PM EST. This will mark the first time Law & Order: Organized Crime will not follow SVU, as Found will be in that time slot after Organized Crime was made exclusive to Peacock.

Long Awaited Returns

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — Pictured: “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” Key Art — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

The premiere season kicks off on Monday, September 23rd with The Voice and Brilliant Minds, and then the next set of preemies will be on Wednesday, September 25th with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. The last premiere of the month will happen on Friday, September 27th with Dateline. On Tuesday, October 1st The Voice returns and is followed by the premiere of The Irrational’s second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then it’s Law & Order, SVU, and Found’s turn up to bat on October 3rd. The Friday lineup debuts on October 18th with Happy’s Place and Lopez vs. Lopez, and the last shows to return are Tuesday’s St. Denis Medical and Night Court on November 19th. You can find the entire fall lineup below, as well as the additional Football games and shows that are also featured on the schedule.

NBC Fall Schedule

Mondays

8-10 P.M. – The Voice (PREMIERES MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23)

10-11 P.M. – Brilliant Minds (PREMIERES MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23)

Tuesdays

8-8:30 P.M. -St. Denis Medical (PREMIERES TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12)

8:30-9 P.M. – Night Court (PREMIERES TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19)

9-10 P.M. – The Voice (TUESDAY PREMIERE KICKS OFF OCTOBER 1 FROM 8-10 P.M. BEFORE RESUMING HOUR-LONG EPISODES)

10-11 P.M. – The Irrational(PREMIERES TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1)

Wednesdays

8-9 P.M. – Chicago Med (PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25)

9-10 P.M. – Chicago Fire (PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25)

10-11 P.M. – Chicago P.D. (PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25)

Thursdays

8-9 P.M. – Law & Order (PREMIERES THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3)

9-10 P.M. – Law & Order: SVU (PREMIERES THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3)

10-11 P.M. – Found (PREMIERES THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3)

Fridays

8-8:30 P.M. – Happy’s Place (PREMIERES FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18)

8:30-9 P.M. – Lopez vs. Lopez (PREMIERES FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18)

9-11 P.M – Dateline NBC (PREMIERES FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27)

Saturdays

7-7:30 P.M. ET- Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock) (PREMIERES SATURDAY, AUGUST 31)

7:30-11 P.M. ET- Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock) (PREMIERES SATURDAY, AUGUST 31)

Sundays

7-8:20 P.M. ET- Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)(PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8)

8:20-11 P.M. ET- NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock) (PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8)

What do you think of the news? You can talk all things Law & Order with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!