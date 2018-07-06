‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Danny Pino Joins ‘One Day at a Time’ Season 3

Former Law & Order: SVU star Danny Pino has joined the new season of Netflix‘s One Day At A Time.

Creator Gloria Calderón Kellett confirmed the news on her Instagram page, sharing a photo of Pino with the cast.

“Exciting casting news!!! The magnificent [Danny Pino] will be playing Penelope’s brother, Tito (Alberto Jr)!! Coming to [Netflix] 2019,” Kellett wrote.

Pino will play Tito, the brother of Penelope (Justina Machado) and Lydia’s (Rita Moreno) son. He is also uncle to Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz), notes TVInsider.

Netflix’s reboot of One Day At A Time was picked up for a third season in March and gained some extra attention after ABC cancelled Roseanne in May.

“Reminder: [One Day At A Time] is a sitcom about a tight-knit, working class family that tackles extremely topical social issues in a smart and innovative way. Ya know, if you’re suddenly looking for a show like that,” Netflix pointed out in a snarky tweet.

Since then, the show also made a splash by signing Gloria Estefan for a guest role. She will play Lydia’s baby sister and arch-nemesis, the music legend wrote on Instagram.

Deadline also confirmed this week that Sheridan Pierce and Raul Castillo will have recurring roles in the new episode. Pierce (Dear White People) will play Syd, Elana’s girlfriend who is queer and non-binary. Syd appeared in four episodes during season one.

Castillo (Seven Seconds) will play Mateo, who is introduced as a friend of Penelope’s, but their relationship takes a surprising turn. Castillo recently starred in the pilot for Mixtape, a Jenna Dewan-starring drama Fox passed on. Netflix picked up the series, and Castillo’s role will be recast since he is committed to One Day At A Time.

The new One Day At A Time is based on Norman Lear’s 1975-1984 series, and centers on a Cuban-American family in Los Angeles. Since it launched in 2017, the series has been met with critical acclaim and received the Television With a Conscience honor from the Television Academy Honors in May.

Pino is best known for playing Detective Nick Amaro in Law & Order: SVU from 2011 to 2015. He shot to fame as Scotty Valens in CBS’ Cold Case from 2003 to 2010, opposite Kathyn Morris. In 2016, he had a recurring role on Scandal and joined Chris Noth in Universal Channel’s Gone. He also starred on CBS’ BrainDead. He plays Miguel Galindo in FX’s upcoming Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans M.C.

The third season of One Day At A Time will be available next year.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty