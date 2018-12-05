‘Legacies’: “Death Keeps Knocking on My Door” Photos and Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis and photos for “Death Keeps Knocking on My Door”, the upcoming seventh episode of Legacies‘ first season.

The episode will see another mysterious creature arrive at the school, as has been a regular thing thus far this season, and based on the synopsis it looks like the creature may have something to do with fear as Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) both find themselves haunted by fears and dark elements of the past. You can check out the synopsis — and the photos — below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7710]

REMEMBRANCE DAY — As Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) hit the books to learn more about the latest creature to arrive to the school, things take a dark and twisted turn leaving her to confront one of her darkest fears. Meanwhile, Alaric (Matthew Davis) attempts to help Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) cope after his past comes back to haunt him. Quincy Fouse also stars. Angela Gomes directed the episode written by Julie Plec.

Legacies takes place at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted in Mystic Falls. The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted is home to Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter Hope, Alaric Saltzman’s twins Lizzie and Josie, and other young adults who are coming of age as witches, vampires and werewolves, nurtured to be their best selves and overcome their villainous impulses. Together, they rely on ancient folklore and tales to learn how to battle their far-reaching enemies and attempt to keep balance in the world.

“I hope what they love is the familiarity and the nostalgia of the way that we tell these stories,” Plec told reporters during a visit to the set in Atlanta. “The way that we live, deeply rooted in emotion and friendship and love and all those great things. I hope what they appreciate is how new it feels tonally and so different from what we’ve done in the past as well. I think that the show we’re pushing humor a lot harder. We’re hoping, as you see in episodes to come, we really brought it out our tone. We’re embracing our inner comedians and having a lot of fun with that. We’ve never gotten to do that before. Just be blatantly funny. And then hopefully the monsters, I think, will get everybody excited but I can’t talk too much about those.”

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. “Death Keeps Knocking on My Door” airs December 13th.