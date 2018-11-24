‘Legacies’: “Mombie Dearest” Photos and Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis and photos for “Mombie Dearest,” the upcoming sixth episode of Legacies‘ first season.

The episode will see the Salzman twins Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) celebrate their sixteenth birthday and while the photos show a flashy party for the twins, the synopsis hints that there could be a serious supernatural issue with major ramifications for their father, Alaric (Matthew Davis). You can check out the synopsis and photos below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7693]

LIZZIE AND JOSIE’S SWEET SIXTEEN — As Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) prepare for their long awaited sweet sixteen party, Alaric (Matthew Davis) finds himself preoccupied with the latest supernatural arrival — one that hits a little too close to home. Elsewhere, Penelope’s (guest star Lulu Antariksa) latest plan gives MG (Quincy Fouse) one last shot at impressing Lizzie on her big day, while an unexpected betrayal causes tensions to boil over between Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith). Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Marguerite MacIntyre.

What the supernatural threat will be is anyone’s guess but the title, “Mombie Dearest,” may be of interest to long-time fans of The Vampire Diaries universe. While Caroline (Candice King) gave birth to the twins and has served as their mother for their entire lives, they are actually the daughters of Alaric’s wife, Jo (Jodi Lyn O’Keefe). Jo was murdered by her twin brother, Kai, during her wedding to Alaric in an attempt to wipe out their family, the Gemini Coven. Jo was pregnant with Lizzie and Josie at the time, but the twins were magically placed in Caroline’s womb to protect them.

Given the episode title, it’s not impossible that a “zombie” version of Jo could appear in the episode, something that would be extremely complicated for Lizzie in particular as she’s struggled with not having a mother figure around — as Caroline is currently away.

“I think the lack of a mother figure really effects Lizzie a lot,” Boyd told reporters during a visit to the Legacies set. “I mean it’s hard. Obviously, her dad is the head of the school, his attention is focused in so many ways and she really has to share him basically with one hundred other students. I really think that is a huge reason why she behaves the way she does, wishing that she had a mother figure there to help her, to ask questions, to be a support system to her and she really feels that lack.”

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. “Mombie Dearest” airs December 6th.