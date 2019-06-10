Legacies Star Matt Davis Says He Would Love For Caroline to Visit in Season 2

As a spin-off of the popular series The Vampire Diaries, fans of The CW‘s Legacies have a bit of a wishlist for things they’d like to see on the series and while most of the items on that list are appearances by beloved characters from The Vampire Diaries or The Originals, there’s one appearance wanted more than others — that of Caroline Forbes (Candice King), surrogate mother to the Satlzman twins Lizzie and Josie. And it’s not just the fans that would love to see a Caroline appearance. Series star Matt Davis would, too.

Speaking with TV Guide at the network’s up fronts presentation last month, Davis — who plays the twins’ father and co-founder of the Saltzman School, Alaric — was asked about what he would like in Season 2 of Legacies, specifically if a visit from Caroline was in the cards.

“I would love her to come by,” Davis said. “Candice [is] a mom, and she’s enjoying her life right now. She’s always welcome to come through if that’s what she wants to do because Caroline would be a welcome addition to our storyline.”

For those who need a refresher, while Caroline Forbes (Candice King) gave birth to Josie and Lizzie, their real mother Josette “Jo” Parker (Jodi Lyn O’Keefe) was murdered by her brother Kai (Chris Wood) with the unborn twins placed into Caroline’s womb magically in order to save them. Despite the unusual circumstances around her motherhood, Caroline has been portrayed in both The Vampire Diaries and guest appearances on The Originals as being a devoted parent which makes her absence all the more mysterious — and possibly problematic for Lizzie (Jenny Boyd). While Caroline has been mentioned several times on Legacies, the character has actually not appeared, something that series creator and executive producer Julie Plec explained last year is part of a “long-term mystery” for the show.

“Caroline gets mentioned quite a lot,” Plec said. “Her absence gets mentioned a bit as well in that she’s been such a good mother so why isn’t she here? And there’s a little bit of a long-term mystery attached to that we will slowly unravel, but the girls take after their mom. She’s a good person, who as a teenager, wasn’t always a nice person. So we get the ying and the yang of Caroline and Alaric and, of course, Jo, their biological mother. Whatever DNA she left them with is twirling around. Let’s not forget these girls are related to Kai Parker by blood, so there’s danger there, too.”

And speaking of Kai Parker, Pleck said earlier this year that she would like to get him onto Legacies as well.

“It’s so rude of me and so presumptuous, but I am just going to keep layering in Kai Parker until Chris Wood feels like he’s got no choice but to come back and play in our sandbox,” Plec said. “I would love nothing more than to see that character again. I think he’d drop perfectly into this story line, even if we just got to see him in one episode. I’m going to keep my fingers crossed and hope that I can make that work out one of these days.”

Legacies will return this fall on The CW.