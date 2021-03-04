LEGO Ideas 1265-Piece Winnie The Pooh Set Launches Soon

Another big set is on the way from LEGO's Ideas crowdsourcing platform, and Disney fans are going to be delighted. Designed by Ben Alder for LEGO Ideas, the 21326 Winnie the Pooh set has been officially announced with 1265 pieces that come together to depict Pooh Bear's house in the Hundred Acre Wood. Naturally, it's under a big oak tree that provides a ready source of honey.

Given the size of this Winnie the Pooh LEGO set, its aimed directly at adult Disney fans. Features include the ability to open the set up for access to the interior, and accessories like a buildable armchair, Pooh-coo clock, a Pooh Bear storybook, honey pots, Poohsticks, and more. Outside you'll find a buildable fire and a tree that's buzzing with beehives (Pooh Bear’s buildable red balloon provides easy access to the "hunny").

On the minifigure side, the set includes Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Rabbit, along with an Eeyore LEGO figure. Additional images of the set are available in the gallery below.

Now, let's talk about how you can get your hands on the upcoming Winnie the Pooh LEGO Ideas set. Fortunately, you won't have to wait long. The set will be available to order/pre-order here at LEGO.com for $99.99 starting on March 18th for VIP members followed by an April 1st release date for the general public. Keep in mind that there's no need to wait until April - becoming a LEGO VIP member is free.

When you order make sure to check out LEGO's offers and promotions section to see if there are any freebies or bonuses to take advantage of with your purchase. You can check out more of LEGO's Ideas sets here, and Disney sets here.

