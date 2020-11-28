The Mandalorian Brings Back Star Wars' Jedi Homeworld

✖

This week's episode of The Mandalorian was an exciting one for fans as it brought into live action fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano for the first time. But while the arrival of Ahsoka, played by Rosario Dawson, was something fans had been waiting for a long time, Chapter 13 "The Jedi" also offered fans some other exciting tidbits, including the return of the Jedi home world firmly bringing it into official canon.

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Mandalorian below.

In "The Jedi" Din Djarin follows heads to the forest planet Corvus to find Ahsoka, having been told by Bo-Katan that's where he could find her. Din is wanting Ahsoka's assistance in with The Child and she agrees, only if he helps her stop the cruel Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth of Caldoan. In turn, Ahsoka works with Din regarding The Child, ultimately revealing a great deal of information about the creature.

It turns out that The Child's real name is Grogu and that he was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant where he received training from many Jedi Masters. However, he was taken from the Temple and as a result spared the slaughter of the younglings. His memory becomes dark after that. However, Ahsoka does end up going back on her agreement to train Grogu and instead, sends him to the Deep Core planet Tython with the suggestion that if Grogu sits on the seeing stone at the top of the mountain there, a Jedi may find him.

So, what is Tython? Star Wars fans know that it’s the home of the very first iteration of the Jedi, the Je'Daii Order. It was on Tython that the Je'Daii discovered the dark and light sides of the Force as well as the significance of maintaining the balance. Over time, however, the dark and light sides of the Force within the Je'Daii clashed and led to a civil war with those following the light side establishing the Jedi Order. The ancient Jedi home world has appeared in Legends but was brought into mainstream canon as well. The comic book series Doctor Aphra brings Tython into things in Doctor Aphra #40 and sees Darth Vader visiting Tython, having been tricked into thinking a Rebel hideout existed there.

In terms of The Mandalorian, Tython is going to be an interesting location for the series to explore. Because the force is so intense on Tython, Grogu will be able to reach out to try to find any of the Jedi who remain, though Ahsoka has warned there aren't many left but it could also prove to be dangerous for Grogu and Din. Not only will it be challenging to reach Tython as it is a Deep Core planet, but Moff Gideon is still tracking the Razor Crest making it feel a great deal like everything is heading towards a showdown, possibly on Tython.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.