LEGO Wednesday Set Pre-Orders Launch For Friday The 13th

It's Friday the 13th, but today is a lucky day for fans of the Tim Burton's Wednesday series on Netflix thanks to LEGO. Today they officially revealed the first three sets inspired by Jenna Ortega's portrayal of the character: Wednesday & Enid's Dorm Room (76781). Wednesday Addams Figure (76780), and Wednesday & Enid Brickheadz (40750). What's more, pre-orders for the two biggest sets are available now with a release date set for October 1st. Everything you need to know about these releases can be found below.

LEGO Wednesday: Wednesday & Enid's Dorm Room / $89.99 / Pre-order at LEGO: "This 750-piece playset includes a buildable dorm room complete with iconic spiderweb window, a balcony with gargoyles, and a base with buttons to open hidden drawers. It features 4 mini-doll figures (two versions each of Wednesday and Enid), Thing, a cello, typewriter, mystery board, and more. The hidden drawers can store mini-doll figures and accessories like a cat-ear headpiece and Enid's phone."

Note that LEGO and Wednesday co-creator Miles Millar and teamed up on the set of the hit TV series to film a video of Thing building the Dorm Room set. The video is available to watch in the image gallery on the product page.

LEGO Wednesday: Wednesday Addams Figure / $49.99 / Pre-order at LEGO: "This 702-piece playset features two faces and outfits, allowing fans to recreate Wednesday with her deadpan gaze in her Nevermore Academy uniform or her kooky side-eye look and black dress from the Rave'N Dance scene. The set includes hidden compartments, the eerie Nevermore Academy gate, her typewriter, pet scorpion Nero's grave, black dahlia flowers and crystal ball. Also included in the set is a brand new, adapted LEGO element for a hand, printed with all the iconic scars, to impersonate Thing."

LEGO BrickHeadz Wednesday & Enid / $19.99 / Pre-order at LEGO: "This 239-piece building set includes instantly recognizable figures of Wednesday Addams in her iconic black dress and Enid Sinclair with her blonde hair and colourful sweater. The figures come with a baseplate for display."

Discussing the new collection, Creative Lead at the LEGO Group, Raquel Ojeda Gregorio shares: "Wednesday has become a cultural icon with a dedicated fanbase and a captivating lead character. We felt the challenge to craft something that would genuinely delight fans of the series. Our goal was to capture the unique essence of Wednesday and offer LEGO enthusiasts a way to explore her universe through these collectibles, allowing them to immerse themselves even further into her world."

"We're thrilled to work with the LEGO Group to bring the dark and whimsical world of Wednesday to fans in an immersive new way. The new LEGO sets capture the show's unique aesthetic and personality so perfectly," said Jamie Kampel, Head of Amazon MGM Studios Consumer Products and Interactive Licensing.

Speaking of Tim Burton LEGO sets, The Nightmare Before Christmas LEGO set that launched earlier this month is currently on backorder here at The Disney Store and here at LEGO.com priced at $199.99, so you'll want to grab one sooner rather than later. In 2,193 pieces, you'll be able to build three connectable locations from the movie: Disney's Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington's house and Halloween Town Hall.

Naturally, the set will be loaded with details, including a removable roof that will reveal Jack Skellington's chalkboard with his formula for Christmas, a detailed graveyard, a walking bathtub and the Town Hall lectern where Jack delivered his famous speech about Christmas. LEGO also delivered on the minifigures with Jack Skellington, Sally, Santa Claus, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Zero the dog, and a two-faced brick-built figure of The Mayor.

The LEGO Ideas Nightmare Before Christmas (21351) set is the brainchild of LEGO fan Simon Scott as part of the Ideas program, and he had the following to say about the honor: "I'm a massive fan of LEGO builds and Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas film so I'm honoured to see my creation come to life in physical brick form. The film is such a family hit with young & old fans from around the world. The ideas team have done a fantastic job creating a wonderfully playable set that is just as appealing as a display piece."

Season 2 of Wednesday is currently in production and is expected to premiere in 2025.