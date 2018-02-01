‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’ Will End After Season 3 According To Neil Patrick Harris

The second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events is set to debut on March 30, with star Neil Patrick Harris confirming that the following season would be the show’s last. The first season covered the first four books in the popular young adult series, with Season 2 covering the next five books and Season 3 bringing to life the remaining installments.

“We’ve intentionally been very truthful and factual and loyal to the books,” Harris shared with TV Guide. “We’ve added a few characters that aren’t in the books, we’ve added some songs that you probably couldn’t put into the books, but for the most part we’re sticking to the structure of what already worked.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harris added, “We’re three seasons all in.”

Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler) and starring Emmy and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris, A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans — Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil guardian Count Olaf (Harris) will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. The siblings must outsmart Olaf at every turn, foiling his many devious plans and disguises, in order to discover clues to their parents’ mysterious death. The eight-episode series is a Netflix original production, executive produced by Emmy Award winner Barry Sonnenfeld and Daniel Handler.

The series had previously been adapted into a film starring Jim Carrey in 2004, yet the adaptation left fans wanting to see a long-form adaptation that could cover the wealth of source material.

Snicket himself knew from the beginning that the show would likely last for three seasons, allowing him to pace the series accordingly.

“I am deep in Season 2. I’ve been working in my own dining room with a team of writers I’m really loving on the next season, and we hope to get the go-ahead to do season 3, which… given how quickly young actors age and change, we’re trying to film everything as quickly as possible,” the author shared with Entertainment Weekly last year. “The second season is laid out to be 10 episodes for the next five books, so it ends on The Carnivorous Carnival, and the third season would be the rest of it.”

Despite the series’ success, don’t expect to see the future adventures of the Baudelaire orphans.

Tune in to season 3 of A Series of Unfortunate Events on March 30.

[H/T TV Guide]