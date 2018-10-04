‘Lethal Weapon’ Star Damon Wayans Quits Series

Fans of Lethal Weapon will be watching a completely different show if it gets picked up for Season Four, as the remaining star from the original series has announced his departure.

While speaking with EUR, Damon Wayans revealed he is exiting the popular series so he can focus on his family life.

“It’s hard for me to play this loving, supportive father/husband/friend on TV, but be the guy in life that is telling everyone, I can’t I have to work,” Wayans said.

Wayans will be exiting after filming the first 13 episodes of the third season of Lethal Weapon, which is already having to deal with the fallout of Clayne Crawford. Actor Seann William Scott replaced Crawford as Murtaugh’s new partner for Season Three, but it looks like Scott’s character will be the tenured detective when Wayans’ replacement comes on board.

“You have to look yourself in the eye and ask, who are you? It can’t be all about work. I’m from a big family, a loving family. All the family gatherings, I haven’t seen them,” Wayans said. “I’m too tired or I can’t because it conflicts with work… I have seven grandkids. I’ve been missing recitals and graduations. To me it’s just not worth it. There is a better way to live life.”

Fans might be disappointed at this news, as Crawford’s departure already caused a major backlash among them. Crawford was fired from the series for his abusive behavior on set, and Scott was quickly brought on to replace his character.

There was drama surrounding the third season of Lethal Weapon, as rumors surrounding FOX made it seem like the network would only renew either that series or Gotham. Both were picked up with the new season of Gotham supposed to serve as the end of the Batman-centric show.

Lethal Weapon made a crucial casting with Scott, and will likely have to repeat the drama all over again.

“Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” said FOX President of Entertainment Michael Thorn at the time. “Lethal Weapon is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”