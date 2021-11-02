Linda Carlson, Star of Newhart and Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, Dies at 76

Linda Carlson, an actress best known for her roles on Newhart, Murder One, and Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, has passed away at the age of 76. Her family announced the news, revealing that the actress died on Tuesday, October 26th in Gaylordsville, CT, following a battle with ALS. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 12, 1945, Carlson was raised in Minnesota, and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in speech and dramatic arts at the University of Iowa and a Master’s degree from the NYU School of the Arts.

A theatre actress and acting teacher, Carlson came to Hollywood to audition for the TV remake of The African Queen, but ultimately did not get the part. She would make her onscreen debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, where she portrayed Dr. Janet Cottrell for thirteen episodes. Her television work would include stints on Kojak, Lou Grant, St. Elsewhere, Growing Pains, and My Two Dads, before she landed the role of Bev Dutton on Newhart. On Newhart, Carlson joined the third season as Bev Dutton, the station manager of Vermont TV’s Chanel Eight. She would later have a eight-episode stint as Dr. Elaine Schaefer on Days of Our Lives, and a 22-episode run as Judge Beth Bornstein on Murder One.

In the film world, Carlson is best known for portraying the noisy neighbor in Honey, I Blew Up The Kid, and Aunt Pearl in the 1993 adaptation of The Beverly Hillbillies.

In addition to her acting career, Carlson was a prolific writer, and was published in the New York Times. She also funded scholarships for the Village for Children and Families in Hartford and the Virginia Avenue Project, the latter of which she served as a board member and president of.

“Her goal was to help children reach their full potential and achieve their dreams, especially young women,” the family’s obituary reads. “Linda was famous for entertaining with warm friendly dinner parties and expertly cooked meals. Her various interests included painting, decorating, travel, the NY Times crossword puzzle and family and friends.”

Carlson is survived by her second husband, James A.V. Hart, as well as her sister, brother, and four nieces and nephews. The family is requesting that donations be made in Carlson’s name to the Village for Children and Families or the ALS Association.

Our thoughts are with Carlson’s family, friends, and fans at this time.