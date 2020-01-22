Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Wants to Play Miranda in Lizzie McGuire Reboot

Much to the dismay of Disney Channel fans around the world, the Lizzie McGuire reboot/sequel series that was announced for the Disney+ streaming service is currently on hold. Two episodes into filming, the production was halted when original Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky stepped away from her role as showrunner and executive producer on the new series, reportedly due to creative differences. This has left fans waiting to see just what will come of the revival, and one of the original Lizzie faithful is now using it to her advantage. Sophie Turner, best known for playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, has major love for Lizzie McGuire and wants the chance to play the titular character’s BFF in the new series.

Throughout the original series, Hilary Duff‘s Lizzie McGuire was best friends with Miranda Sanchez, who was played by LaLaine. Duff is reprising her role as Lizzie in the reboot and she’s being joined by former cast members like Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas. LaLaine however, has yet to be announced for the new series, leaving some to wonder if she’ll actually be returning. Turner posted an Instagram story on Monday saying that she’d love to take over the Miranda role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Lizzie McGuire show has been put on hold,” Turner said in the video. “I’m obviously devastated like the rest of us, but I’m pretty sure — like, is Miranda appearing in this season, because I’m here. I’m available. I am your new Miranda.”

She added, “Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me.”

There are some younger fans who would probably love to see Turner join the reboot’s cast, and she would certainly bring another level of star power to the series. However, Miranda’s family is from Mexico, and her heritage has always been a core part of her character. The English-born Turner doesn’t really fit the bill.

Of course, there are probably new roles that could be written for Turner if the producers did want to find a way to get her in the reboot. Maybe as Miranda’s intern or something?

The Lizzie McGuire Sequel is still being planned for Disney+ sometime in the near future, but production has yet to resume.