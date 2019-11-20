Lizzie McGuire Revival Brings Back Adam Lamberg to Play Gordo

It turns out Lizzie McGuire‘s revival is shaping up quite nicely. So far, a slew of stars from the original series have signed on to reprise their roles, and it turns out one of Lizzie’s best friends is coming back. Thanks to a new announcement, fans have learned Adam Lamberg will reprise his role as David ‘Gordo’ Gordon in the upcoming revival.

Disney confirmed the actor’s return in a report earlier today. Hilary Duff praised the announcement as she called Gordo a totally essential part of Lizzie McGuire.

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original ‘Lizzie McGuire’ so authentic and beloved,” the actress shared.

“I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

So far, fans know very little about Gordo’s place in the revival, but they have their hopes for him. In the original series, Gordo was known for his goofy and lovable antics which paired with his more serious moments. Towards the end of the series, Lizzie and Gordo began to acknowledge their mutual crush on one another, but it seems this revival has helped the heroine move on from her childhood love.

According to the show’s description, the Lizzie McGuire revival follows the heroine just before her 30th birthday. The girl appears to have it all as an interior design assistant in New York City. Living in Brooklyn with her dream beau, Lizzie begins to learn life is about more than just success, and she learns some of life’s hardest lessons with a bit of help from her friends.

Currently, there is no release date set for the Lizzie McGuire revival, but production is underway on the show. Disney has also confirmed Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas, and Robert Carradine will reprise their roles as Lizzie’s family.

