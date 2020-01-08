Netflix Releases First Trailer for Locke & Key

Last year, Netflix found some serious success in the world of comic book adaptations when it delivered the first season of The Umbrella Academy, which went on to become one of its most popular shows in all of 2019. The streaming giant is hoping to have the same kind of success with its next venture, Locke & Key. The new series is based on the comics of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez and, after a long and tumultuous road to production, it’s finally ready to be released. The first season of Locke & Key is set to arrive on Netflix in just about one month’s time, and the streamer has just unveiled its first official trailer.

Locke & Key blends elements of horror, fantasy, sci-fi, and family drama into one story, and the first trailer for the series is aiming to show fans that all of those traits are translating to TV.

Check out Netflix’s official synopsis of Locke & Key below:

“After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.”

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Griffin Gluck, and Coby Bird. The series comes from Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill. Original comic series writer Joe Hill serves as an executive producer on the series. Other executive producers include Aron Eli Coleite, Chris Ryall, Lydia Antoni, Lindsey Springer, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Tim Southam, John Weber, and Frank Siracusa.

What do you think of the first trailer for Locke & Key? Are you looking forward to the new Netflix series? Let us know in the comments!

Locke & Key will debut on Netflix on February 7th.